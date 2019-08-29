Giggs to bring headline tour to Birmingham

The tour, which culminates in a hometown finale at Wembley Arena, follows the release of the artist's fifth studio album Big Bad.

Nathaniel Thompson, better known as Giggs, first rose to fame in 2008 with the release of his debut album Walk in da Park.

The 36-year-old musician is the frontman and founder of record label and rap collective SN1, which includes Gunna Dee, Joe Grind, Kyze and Tiny Boost.

He has released a number of songs, such as Lock Doh, Look What the Cat Dragged In, The Essence, Whippin Excursion, Linguo and more.

Giggs will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on November 29.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.