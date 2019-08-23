Shrewsbury Folk Festival: What's on, where to park, weather forecast and ticket details

Organisers have added a host of acts to the bill after ticket sales surpassed 2018 levels.

The event will feature a whole host of top acts such as Martin Barre, Kate Rusby, Oysterband, Martyn Joseph, Daphne’s Flight, Skerryvore, Daphne’s Flight, Gary Stewart’s Graceland, Phil Beer Band, Steve Knightley, Merry Hell, Edgelarks, Grace Petrie and many more.

Festival Director Sandra Surtees said: “Last year our weekend tickets sold out a month before the festival and many people were disappointed they couldn’t come for all four days despite regular warnings that we were going to sell out.

“There’s so much more than just music for people to enjoy including dances, music and other workshops, great food and drink and a brilliant atmosphere.”

Plan ahead for the weekend with our in-depth guide:

Site map for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

What is Shrewsbury Folk Festival?

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is one of the biggest of its kind in the UK and attracts visitors and performers from all over the world .

Such is its popularity that, for those who can't make it, performances from the two main stages are live streamed on a webcast.

It is described on its website as having 'a reputation for delivering the very finest acts from the UK and around the world, always searching to find new authentic artists as well as providing a platform for established performers, and never forgetting to add some fun and diversity to our concerts.'

What date and time is Shrewsbury Folk Festival?

The bumper event takes place from Friday, August 23, to Monday, August 26, 2019.

It takes place at West Midlands Showground, Berwick Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 2PF.

Music begins at 7pm on Friday and finishes at 12.45am. On Saturday and Sunday, music takes place from 12pm to 12.45am. On the final day, music will be live from 12pm to 6pm.

There will be a tea time break on Saturday an Sunday during sound checks. All timings are approximate.

Gates open for ticket holders at 12pm on Friday, and 9am on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

What's on?

Headling on Saturday will be Jethro Tull folk and prog idol Martin Barre, whose set will be celebrating 50 years of the iconic band.

Renowned singer-songwriter Andy Fairweather Low and the Low Riders will make a return with a special show featuring the Hi Riders Soul Revue. Scottish supergroup Capercaillie and American trio Birds of Chicago are also new to the bill.

This year’s festival will feature a special day of programming on the festival’s Pengwern Stage by duo Chris While and Julie Matthews to celebrate 25 years of their musical relationship. They have chosen Blair Dunlop, Burden of Paradise, singer songwriter Charlie Dore and former Fairground Attraction lead singer Eddi Reader to perform on Sunday August 25, which will be topped off with a show by the While and Matthews Big Band.

Other new artists signed up included Áine Tyrrell, AKA Trio, Boxwood Chessmen and the Exmouth Shanty Men. Dance groups confirmed so far are Whapweasel, the John Spiers Ceilidh Band and Relentless. There will also be performances from the Corryvrechan Scottish Dance Display Team.

The festival also has four main music stages, a dance tent with a programme including ceilidhs, workshops and dance shows, children and youth festivals, workshops, craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping.

What's more, There is also a series of fringe events at local pubs with dance displays in the town centre and a parade through the streets on the Saturday afternoon.

To see the full line-up, click here.

What's the weather forecast?

It is set to be mainly dry with sunny spells over the weekend in Shrewsbury.

Friday is set to be rather cloudy to begin the day, but the sunshine will break through and it will be staying dry throughout.

Saturday will bring clear blue skies and sunshine throughout the day with the possibility of patchy clouds.

From Sunday through to Monday festival-goers can expect it to be mainly dry with sunny spells. However there will be some cloud around at times, and the odd shower is possible in places.

Can I camp at the event?

Camping tickets for the weekend begin from £188 for adults and £178 with concession. Children camp for free.

The site opens at 7am on Friday for all those camping.

Camping is not available as a stand-alone ticket or with day tickets.

Information on the website says 'we allow reasonable size tents but do expect you to be considerate and not erect all the berths of a 15-berth tent when there are only two of you.'

Cars can be parked by tents, caravans, camper vans and motorhomes, and can be moved on and off site unless the weather is very wet.

Awnings and gazebos are also permitted and free showers are available 24-hours a day.

There is no electric hook up available for campers. Mobile phones can be charged in the steward’s office

Pets are welcome at the festival, but dogs are not allowed in the venues with the exception of assistance dogs.

Dogs must always be kept under strict control and on short leads.

Off the ground BBQs and braziers are permitted but open fires on the grass are not allowed.

Gas bottles will be available for sale near the Berwick Bar every day.

For more information on camping, click here.

How much are tickets?

Prices for the event are tiered to suit a variety of different needs and price points.

Four day weekend tickets begin from £161 and range up to £188 with camping.

Adult day tickets for Friday cost £37, while adult Monday day tickets cost £49. Adult day tickets for Saturday and Sunday are sold out.

Family Friday and Monday tickets start from £87 and grant entry to two adults and two children aged between five and 10. Family Saturday and Sunday tickets are sold out.

Children's day tickets are available for all dates of the event and begin from £1. Children aged 0 to four go for free.

Various camping packages are also available for the weekend.

Concession tickets are available for people aged 65 and over, full time students, people claiming Universal Credit, Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) or Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

Customers requiring a carer may purchase a second weekend ticket at the concessionary price.

Please provide proof of entitlement when you collect your tickets, or the full price will be charged.

Proof of entitlement will be required when purchasing tickets during the festival weekend.

To buy tickets for the event, click here.

How can I get there and where can I park?

An alternative road map for the event

Shrewsbury is easily accessible and is linked to the motorway by the A5 and M54.

Shropshire Council has worked with the festival to signpost an alternative route from the M54/A5 approach at Ellesmere Road.

Shrewsbury railway station is situated in Castle Gates which is only 10- to 15-minute walk from the festival site.

There are two direct National Express Coach services daily from London and connections from other towns.

Ample free car parking space is available at the festival site for people who are not camping. Camping is not permitted in the car park field.

Car parking is available from 12pm on Friday.

A free shuttle bus service runs every 15 to 20 minutes on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm to take you into town and back. A bus timetable will be available at Gate One.

Buses will not be able to run during the Morris procession in town while the roads are closed.

For more travel information and updates, click here.