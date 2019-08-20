Live music event at Wem pub for Hope House

The afternoon will feature singer/guitarist, Billy Shannon from Telford who will entertain with music from the 50s, 60s and 702.

In the evening there will be magic from Paul Ray and music from the country/rock harmony duo, Buckland and David, covering tracks from the Everleys to the Eagles.

Organiser, Des Clorly, said the event was being sponsored by two Wem businesses, Steve Meakin, the flower delivery specialist and Alan Rowlands Transport.

Ticket are £5 with all the proceeds going the Hope House. They are available from Kim Stocks on 07805 150840 or Des on 075655212347.

There is no charge for children under 15.