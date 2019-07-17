Jo and Ed take their radio skills out to schoolchildren

The popular duo last month announced they would be leaving their breakfast show after bosses decided to replace it with a new regional programme.

Since the announcement, listeners have bombarded Free Radio with messages demanding the pair return. Thousands of people reacted to Jo and Ed's final posts on Facebook and Instagram – where they thanked listeners for all their support.

Ed Nell and Jo Jesmond have since set up Radio Active, which uses their radio skills to help pupils improve their communication, build personal confidence and enhance creativity in a fun and unique way.

One of the first schools to get a visit from the presenters was Lodge Primary School in West Bromwich.

Assistant headteacher Charlotte Cotton said: "The main benefit of Radio Active for us was practicing spoken language and the collaboration between pupils was excellent. The children worked so well and created some brilliant radio adverts for our school."

Ed said: "Being able to speak with confidence and convey your message in an exciting way is such a vital skill in the modern world. Both Jo and I are passionate about the power of the spoken word.

"We want to help empower school pupils across the Black Country and Shropshire to make the most of their abilities. Being able to do that using the knowledge we have gained from more than 25 years in broadcasting is a real bonus."

Jo added: "We are so delighted with the response so far. Everyone's been so positive and we're having so much fun teaching the kids.

"We are already taking bookings for when the schools return, so hopefully we can keep the Jo and Ed show alive, while also helping the radio stars of the future."

For schools looking to book a visit from Jo and Ed, visit www.radioactiveevents.co.uk.