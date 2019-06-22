The Twang added to Birmingham Innercity Live

The Birmingham rockers will join the likes of The Coral, Johnny Marr and Doves at the Perry Park event.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the quartet's fifth studio album, If Confronted Just Go Mad.

Made up of vocalist Phil Etheridge, bassist Jon Watkin, guitarist Stu Hartland and drummer Ash Sheehan, the group has released four studio albums since 2007.

The Twang are playing at Festivals this Summer and also heading out as special guests to Shed Seven later in the year.

The band’s recently performed their first show in a long while at The Borderline on May 22 in London, playing some of these new songs as well as some fan favourites.

Birmingham Innercity Live will take place on July 28.

