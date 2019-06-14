Planet Earth II Live with Orchestra coming to Birmingham

Footage from the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning show will be screened at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena last year alongside the City Of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra.

Conducted by Matthew Freeman, the orchestra will perform music by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea and Jasha Klebe for Bleeding Fingers Music.

The Planet Earth II Live in Concert arena tour will be hosted by science and natural history TV presenter Liz Bonnin. With a masters in wild animal biology, Liz has presented more than40 primetime programmes including Blue Planet Live, Super Smart Animals, Galapagos and Horizon.

With her recent landmark BBC One documentary Drowning in Plastic, Liz investigated the ocean plastic crisis, with her hard-hitting environmental reporting raising the level of public debate.

Liz also regularly speaks at and hosts science and natural history events across the country, including the National Science and Engineering Competition, the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards, New Scientist Live and Blue Dot Festival.

Planet Earth II Live In Concert - UK & Ireland Arena Tour 2020 hosted by Liz Bonnin

Looking ahead to the tour, Liz said: “I am so honoured to have the role of host on the Planet Earth II Live in Concert arena tour.

"The TV series included some absolutely breathtaking sequences - who can ever forget the marine iguana fighting for its life as it escaped those racer snakes?

"I will be just as thrilled as the audience to relive such magnificent scenes on the giant screen, accompanied by a spectacular 80-piece orchestra - it will certainly be an experience to remember.”

Mat Way, global director, live entertainment at BBC Studios, added: “After the very successful Blue Planet II tour we are delighted to partner with FKP Scorpio once again and bring Planet Earth II Live In Concert to the UK and Irish arenas, an incredible production bringing the BBC’s ground breaking footage to the stage for fans to enjoy.”

Planet Earth II Live in Concert comes to Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on April 3.

