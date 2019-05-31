The Jonas Brothers to play Birmingham

The announcement comes ahead of the release of their new album, Happiness Begins, on June 7.

The trio - made up of Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas - formed in 2005 and gained popularity from their appearances on the Disney Channel and are best known for songs such as Burnin' Up, Lovebug, S.O.S. and more.

They starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock and its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

Jonas Brothers - Sucker

In 2008, the group was nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 51st Grammy Awards and won the award for Breakthrough Artist at the American Music Awards.

The group split in 2013, before reforming in 2019 and releasing hit comeback singles Sucker and Cool.

They will play Arena Birmingham on January 29, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, June 6.

For more information, click here.