Nathan Dawes to bring 0121 Fest to Digbeth Arena

By Rebecca Stanley | Music | Published:

Midlands DJ Nathan Dawes is bringing the first ever 0121 Fest to Digbeth Arena next month.

Nathan Dawes

The festival has previously sold out the O2 Institute in 2017 and the O2 Academy last year.

Artists such as NSG, One Acen, B Young, Donae'o and Birmingham's own Jaykae will perform at the event alongside DJs Majestic, Shaun Dean and Nathan himself.

Talking ahead of the event, Nathan said: "I can’t wait to bring the first 0121 Fest to Birmingham this year.

"My plan is to turn this into an event which we can enjoy every Summer and have in different parts of the country.

"The line up is absolutely massive and I’m so excited."

0121 Fest comes to Digbeth Arena on June 22.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

