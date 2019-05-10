Singers wanted as Telford choir warms for charity concert

The Darby Singers is a mixed community choir founded in 1998.

Their next fundraising concert will take place on June 15 and will include Wellington (Telford) Brass Band. It will take place at Dawley Town Hall and tickets for the event are already nearly sold out. Tickets are available for £5.50 for adults and £3 for children.

For more information visit ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/FwPEqOHxsfDW

Budding singers are also being invited to get involved.

A spokeswoman for the group said: "We have very strong community links formed over two decades, and in addition to performing in formal concerts, we regularly sing for local causes.

"The choir brings a great deal of joy to a great many people, because as well as hopefully bringing pleasure to those that hear us. You exercise your lungs, heart, and major muscle groups in the upper body, even when sitting, so it’s a great way to help keep in shape."

The group meets once a week on Wednesday evenings between 7.15pm and 8.50pm during school term time in the music room at the Abraham Darby Academy.

Entry costs £10 per term which goes towards the purchase of new music, but those wishing to join can attend for a few weeks before paying.

For more information call Pam Close on 07453 359433.