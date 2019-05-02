Chad Michaels and Farrah Moan: Burlesque, Glee Club, Birmingham - review

Last year, leading Cher impersonator, RuPaul's Drag Race season four contestant and All Stars One winner Chad Michaels toured alongside fellow Drag Race season 10 queen Farrah Moan. Farrah, coincidently, closely resembles pop icon Christina Aguilera, who starred alongside Cher in 2010 film Burlesque.

The duo snapped a picture together dressed as the stars in the film, and the internet went crazy begging the two to join forces and take this show on the road. And now, almost exactly a year to the day that that snap hit Twitter, promoters Klub Kids brought the two talented performers to Birmingham's Glee Club for a night of debauchery and tease.

Can you believe ? pic.twitter.com/nCUiGAbzCl — 👑 Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) April 28, 2018

The wildly entertaining show saw clips from the glitter-encrusted flick screened to the sold-out crowd, while Chad and Farrah re-enacted some of the more iconic scenes themselves.

Taking to the stage in a sleek velvet bodysuit with shining purple lapels and a skimpy bodice, Chad wowed the crowd with a perfectly executed lip sync to film hit Welcome To Burlesque.

Watching Chad impersonate Cher acting as Tess - wow, what a mouthful - was phenomenal. The talented queen is well-known for impersonating the pop icon, but it was truly something else to see her perform in front of my very eyes.

Every mannerism, from the simple flick of her wrist and roll of her eyes, was effortlessly Cher. Every minute detail in her costumes, make up and wigs brought the illusion to life and had the whole room whooping and cheering for more.

Her powerful rendition of You Haven't Seen The Last Of Me almost brought tears to my eyes as she gazed sombrely at the crowd, while she turned on the charisma and comedy while interacting with host Andrew on stage.

During an extra special segment of the show, Chad even treated the audience to a rendition of her acclaimed Cher performance that she has toured across the globe. Lip-syncing to smash hits such as If I Could Turn Back Time, Dressed To Kill and Red, the queen dazzled the audience with a high-octane and precise routine that I, for one, will surely never forget.

Chad Michaels is a performer like no other. One you simply can't take your eyes off while they're on stage and someone whose presence leaves a huge hole when they leave the room.

It's a hard gig working alongside drag royalty such as Chad, but Farrah brought effervescence and exuberance to her performance that set the stage alight.

Dressed in opulent show girl costumes boasting rhinestones and feathers in abundance, she stormed through energetic routines to the likes of Tough Lover and I'm A Good Girl, expertly blending technical and fast-paced dance segments with classic burlesque moves that had some members of the audience sweating profusely.

Yet no matter how much she twirled across the stage, Farrah never faltered and kept her momentum the entire time she graced the stage. She may not have taken home the crowd during her time on All Stars Four, but last night she was the queen of the stage.

Similarly to Chad, she delivered an emotional lip sync routine to spine-chilling single Bound To You under a single spotlight as the room was plunged into darkness. The effect was powerful and moving, perfectly emulating the vast range of emotions the film itself possesses.

As well as these two talented queens, the show was packed full of lively and jaw-dropping performances from the gifted backing dancers, as well as an audience interaction section that saw members of the crowd perform their best burlesque routines. That's about as much as I can review of that section - the game got hilariously memorable and debauched.

Ending on a lively rendition of Show Me How You Burlesque. The cast, now dressed in shimmering gold mini dresses, showered the audience in confetti to mark the end of a truly entertaining evening.

Earning a well-deserved standing ovation from the crowd, the cast took us on a trip to the glamorous world of Burlesque - one that I never wanted to leave.