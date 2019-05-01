Denis Coleman to support The Vamps at Birmingham show

Fifteen-year-old musician Denis Coleman will perform at Arena Birmingham alongside the quartet as part of their arena tour.

His new single Imperfect is set to be released on the day of the show.

Born in the US, now based in London, Denis began his musical career aged five when he first picked up a violin.

He went on to study at the Royal College of Music, where he also began composing music. At the age of 10, he wrote his first pop song.

Just a few years later, he won the nationwide song writing competition of Open Mic UK with his original song Radio, attracting attention from talent scouts and tv shows.

Denis is now the brand ambassador for The Power of Muzik, a mental health and anti-bullying campaign founded by celebrity vocal coach CeCe Sammy.

He has also been touring the UK, visiting schools and sharing his experience with music, as well as talking to students about how to overcome adversity today.

This year has seen Denis making hits in the studio writing tracks with top UK producers including Red Triangle, Joe Hartwell Jones and Raphaella.

He released his debut single You in September last year and followed up with Soft Spot in March 2019.

