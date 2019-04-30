Birmingham gig for alt-rock heavyweights Swervedriver

With acclaim for the new record, released via Rock Action, coming from all angles, the Oxford alt-rock legends are preparing a mini UK tour to promote it - including the Second City's O2 Institute 2 on May 17.

The tour will see Swervedriver play tracks from their new album, including recent singles Mary Winter, Drone Lover, The Lonely Crowd Fades In The Air and Spiked Flower.

Future Ruins is their sixth album, following on from 1991 debut Raise, the sophomore record Mezcal Head (1993), Ejector Seat Reservation in 1995, 99th Dream (1998) and their 2015 return I Wasn't Born To Lose You.

Tickets are on currently on sale from the band's website.