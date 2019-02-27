Sigrid to bring headline tour to Birmingham

Sigrid Solbakk Raabe, known professionally as Sigrid, first rose to international fame with the release of her 2017 EP Don't Kill My Vibe.

The 22-year-old artist later won the BBC Music Sound of 2018 and released hit singles such as Strangers, Sucker Punch, Raw, and Everybody Knows that featured in Blockbuster film Justice League.

Her debut album, Sucker Punch, will be released on March 8.

She will also support George Ezra on his upcoming UK tour that makes a stop at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena on March 17.

Sigrid will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on December 2.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.