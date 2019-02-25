Birmingham's Symphony Hall celebrates UK first as Indian symphony orchestra perform

Joined by Grammy award-winning Tabla Master Zakir Hussain, the Orchestra, led by Conductor Zane Dalal, performed tabla concerto Peshkar, a piece commissioned in 2015 by India’s National Centre of Performing Arts on March 19.

The evening culminated with Rimsky-Korsakov’s classic retelling of the Thousand and One Nights Scheherazade with all its glittering splendour and gorgeous colour.

Speaking ahead of the evening Conductor Zane Dalal said: “To do the concert here and start the tour in this house is a great moment of excitement for us.

The Orchestra have not played in a building like this before; it’s going to knock their socks off.”

Based at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, SOI is India’s first and only professional orchestra.

Founded in 2006 by NCPA Chairman Khushroo N. Suntook and internationally-renowned violin virtuoso Marat Bisengaliev, the Orchestra has performed around India and internationally; tours have seen the SOI perform in the Hall of Columns, Moscow, and the Royal Opera House, Muscat.

Before the concert at the world-renowned venue, invited guests including Birmingham Lord Mayor Councillor Yvonne Mosquito and Birmingham’s Consulate General of India, Dr. Aman Puri, gathered at Symphony Hall to celebrate the momentous occasion for the city of Birmingham.

Chief Executive Officer of Town Hall Symphony Hall Nick Reed said: “Town Hall Symphony Hall are committed to representing our diverse city in our programme and presenting the UK debut from the Symphony Orchestra of India demonstrates our commitment to that ambition.

"It was a pleasure to host the UK debut of the Symphony Orchestra. Despite only being 13 years old, it’s clearly an orchestra with a very bright future who thrilled the Symphony Hall audience."