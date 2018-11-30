Advertising
Birmingham rockers The Twang to play hometown show next month
Birmingham indie rockers The Twang will play a show in their hometown next month.
The Tquintet formed in 2004, and are best known for hit songs such as Encouraging Sign, Back Where We Started, Cloudy Room and Barney Rubble.
Stafford group Sugarthief and American rockers Mona will support the band at the show.
The Twang will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on December 15.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
