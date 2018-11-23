Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to play Birmingham

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have sold over 100 million records worldwide and defined the sound of an era with classic hits like Walk Like A Man, Sherry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Rag Doll, Big Girls Don’t Cry and many more.

The band's original line-up was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, and joined the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 1999.

They are one of the best-selling musical groups of all time.

As a solo artist, Frankie scored number-one hits with the songs My Eyes Adored You and Grease.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will play Birmingham's Genting Arena, soon to be Resorts World Arena, on December 1.

