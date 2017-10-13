Eighties icons Howard Jones and Men Without Hats to play Birmingham

He will be supported at the show by fellow 80s stars Men Without Hats.

Howard, now 62, had 15 top 40 singles across the world between 1983 and 1992.

Songs the Southampton singer/ songwriter is best known for include No One Is To Blame, Things Can Only Get Better, What Is Love, New Song and Everlasting Love.

Canadian new wave and synthpop group Men Without Hats, meanwhile, was founded in Montreal back in 1977.

Songs the band is best known for include The Safety Dance and Pop Goes The World.

The group is still led by founding vocalist Ivan Doroschuk.

The two acts will play the O2 Institute on Saturday, November 25.

