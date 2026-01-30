Centenarian Doreen Celebrates 100th Birthday at Kington Court

The home was filled with warmth and joy as everyone gathered to sing Happy Birthday and celebrate Doreen’s incredible milestone.

She was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a stunning cupcake tower, lovingly created by Home Manager Libby, who hand-piped each cupcake into delicate purple roses – Doreen’s favourite colour.

Residents enjoyed the cupcakes together with a cup of tea, adding to the sense of shared celebration.

The celebrations were made even more special by the thoughtful decorations prepared by Head Housekeeper Brian, who transformed the room with pom-poms and balloon displays. Doreen was deeply touched by the efforts made on her behalf and was presented with heartfelt, handmade cards from fellow residents. She also gave a moving speech, thanking everyone for making her day so memorable.

Over the weekend, Doreen continued her celebrations with loved ones and proudly received and read her special birthday card from His Majesty The King, a moment she described as truly unforgettable.

Born in the same year as Queen Elizabeth II, Doreen has lived through a century of remarkable change – from the founding of Walt Disney to the first Grand Prix at Brooklands and even the invention of the cheeseburger. Her 100th birthday provided a wonderful opportunity to honour a lifetime of memories and experiences.

Home Manager Libby said: “Celebrating Doreen’s 100th birthday was an absolute privilege for us all. She is such a cherished member of our Kington Court family and seeing how touched she was by everyone coming together made the day incredibly special. It’s moments like these that truly reflect the heart of our home.”

Celebrating milestones such as a 100th birthday plays a vital role in promoting wellbeing in care settings. Events like this help combat loneliness, encourage meaningful social engagement, and reinforce a strong sense of value and belonging.

Reflecting on the day, Doreen said: “Thank you all so much for coming to celebrate my 100th birthday – I just cannot believe it.”

Kington Court is proud to have been part of such a special occasion, creating lasting memories for Doreen, her family and everyone involved.

Kington Court Nursing Home provides award-winning Residential and Nursing Care. For more information, call 01544 232333, or visit Kington Court.