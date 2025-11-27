We switched-on Kington’s Christmas lights – it was wonderful to see the joy on everyone’s faces

Blue, green and red lights twinkling in the night sky around the Market Hall as ‘snow’ began to fall from the clock tower, it was a magical sight for all.

The town’s Christmas event has become one of the most popular nights of the year and this year I was asked to switch-on the lights with my husband, photographer Andy Compton.

Surprised to be asked, we were a little taken aback and suggested there must be others more deserving.

But Emma Hancocks, Chairman of Kington’s Chamber of Trade insisted, as a thank you for all the promotional and press work we do for the town throughout the year.

Looking at the joy and excitement in the children’s faces, as they helped us countdown from 10 to one, it was an absolute honour and privilege to press the plunger and make their dreams come true that night.

Gazing at the lights and then the snow, the little ones couldn’t believe what they were seeing and this was all in their town surrounded by people they love and know.