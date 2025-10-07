In first place and winning £15 was Val Owens of Knighton

Mary Cooper of Knighton was in second place winning £10 and in third place was Ann Smith of Kington who won £5.

The band holds a draw for the 100 club every month.

For more information on the band email Knightontownsilverband@gmail.com, contact band Chairman Andy Beckingham on 07816259784 or Musical Director Sarah Freeman on 07939570920.