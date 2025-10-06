Mid Border Arts presents Matthew Frederick at the Assembly Rooms on Friday, October 24 at 8pm with doors open at 7.30pm.

Matthew Frederick fuses an early love of classic singer-songwriters with more recent influences to create a distinctive and timeless blend of Misery Folk, ballads and blues, plus a touch of Cymrucana thrown in for good measure.

With headline shows in the UK, Europe and US under his belt, as well as fronting Climbing Trees and indie-folk duo Hazel & Grey, the Rhondda Valley musician has released six albums, one mini-album, two EPs and 17 singles to date across a number of projects since his 2012 solo debut Venus & Mars, with tracks being picked up by the likes of Netflix, Sky and ITV among others.

Alongside numerous festival, television and radio appearances, Frederick has also recorded at London’s iconic Maida Vale Studios, performed with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and was shortlisted for the Welsh Music Prize after the release of the Trees’ much-anticipated and critically-acclaimed second album Borders, the follow-up to their ethereal 2013 debut Hebron.

After recently dipping his toes into the classical world with a performance of original piano compositions at the inaugural Gŵyl Morfydd Owen Festival, Frederick is currently writing and recording both Hazel & Grey’s debut record and the follow-up to Fragments, with a run of shows in support of forthcoming single and long-time live favourite Obsolete, fittingly set for release on limited edition floppy disk this Autumn.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for under 25’s and they are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: wegottickets.com/event/662087