10 brilliant pictures from the 94th Beulah Show
Excellent entries in several classes and luck with the weather made for a successful 94th Beulah and District Show.
The show took place at Aberannell Farm, Beulah by kind permission of M T and J Evans, Hafod Y Garreg recently.
The show was officially opened by Mrs Penelope Bourdillon, the very loyal and dedicated President.
There were sheep classes, horse classes, a gymkhana and show jumping, a dog show and in the marquee there was farm produce, garden produce and flowers with open and local categories, floral art, handicraft, cookery, craft, produce, art, photography and children’s classes.
A display of vintage and farm machinery also took place and there were sheep young handler classes, children’s races, various side stalls, a raffle and trotting races.
Secretary Sam Davies said; “The 2025 Beulah & District Show was a great success. Despite the weather forecast we were extremely lucky on the day. We had two nasty showers which blew over thankfully.
“Entries in the Horses, Sheep and Marquee were up on the 2024 Show. The dog show again had a high number of entries.
“The show concluded with Trotting Races and we are very grateful to them for wanting to come along to Beulah Show again this year.
“Congratulations to the Committee on staging a very successful Show and our sincere thanks go to the judges for giving their time to come and judge. Our thanks go to all the stewards, competitors and the general public for coming along.
“We look forward to the 2026 Show!”
Sheep Results:
Supreme Champion - Davies, Llanfechan with a Suffolk Ram
Reserve Champion - Liam Middleton with a Hardy Ram
Best Group - M & E Stephens, The Cwm
Young Handlers - Under 6 years - 1st - Z Paewai-Jones
Young Handlers - 11 years and under - 1st Pip Francis
Young Handlers - 16 years and under - 1st Daniel Jones
Tom Evans Memorial Trophy for best young handler - Pip Francis
Horse Results:
Overall Horse Champion - Claire Louise Davies with a Section D Stallion
Reserve Overall Champion - Emily Thomas with a Section A Mare
Marquee Results:
Overall Flowers (Open) - Wendy Taylor
Overall Flowers (Local) - Charlotte Allison
Champion Garden Produce (Local) - Freda James
Champion Garden Produce (Open) - Rob Holmes
The Margaret Evans Trophy - Cookery section - Delyth Hughes
Brian Edwards Trophy - Handicraft - Hywel Lewis
Champion - Produce section - Delyth Hughes
New Award in Children's Section for 2025 - The Michelle Davies Memorial Award for the best exhibit in the Primary School Age Classes - Dewi Price with his Bug Hotel
See photos from the show below: