The show took place at Aberannell Farm, Beulah by kind permission of M T and J Evans, Hafod Y Garreg recently.

The show was officially opened by Mrs Penelope Bourdillon, the very loyal and dedicated President.

There were sheep classes, horse classes, a gymkhana and show jumping, a dog show and in the marquee there was farm produce, garden produce and flowers with open and local categories, floral art, handicraft, cookery, craft, produce, art, photography and children’s classes.

A display of vintage and farm machinery also took place and there were sheep young handler classes, children’s races, various side stalls, a raffle and trotting races.

Secretary Sam Davies said; “The 2025 Beulah & District Show was a great success. Despite the weather forecast we were extremely lucky on the day. We had two nasty showers which blew over thankfully.

“Entries in the Horses, Sheep and Marquee were up on the 2024 Show. The dog show again had a high number of entries.

“The show concluded with Trotting Races and we are very grateful to them for wanting to come along to Beulah Show again this year.

“Congratulations to the Committee on staging a very successful Show and our sincere thanks go to the judges for giving their time to come and judge. Our thanks go to all the stewards, competitors and the general public for coming along.

“We look forward to the 2026 Show!”

Sheep Results:

Supreme Champion - Davies, Llanfechan with a Suffolk Ram

Reserve Champion - Liam Middleton with a Hardy Ram

Best Group - M & E Stephens, The Cwm

Young Handlers - Under 6 years - 1st - Z Paewai-Jones

Young Handlers - 11 years and under - 1st Pip Francis

Young Handlers - 16 years and under - 1st Daniel Jones

Tom Evans Memorial Trophy for best young handler - Pip Francis

Horse Results:

Overall Horse Champion - Claire Louise Davies with a Section D Stallion

Reserve Overall Champion - Emily Thomas with a Section A Mare

Marquee Results:

Overall Flowers (Open) - Wendy Taylor

Overall Flowers (Local) - Charlotte Allison

Champion Garden Produce (Local) - Freda James

Champion Garden Produce (Open) - Rob Holmes

The Margaret Evans Trophy - Cookery section - Delyth Hughes

Brian Edwards Trophy - Handicraft - Hywel Lewis

Champion - Produce section - Delyth Hughes

New Award in Children's Section for 2025 - The Michelle Davies Memorial Award for the best exhibit in the Primary School Age Classes - Dewi Price with his Bug Hotel

See photos from the show below:

New Award in Children's Section for 2025 - The Michelle Davies Memorial Award for the best exhibit in the Primary School Age Classes went to Dewi Price with his Bug Hotel. Michelle's husband is making the presentation with Steward, Julie Evans.

Supreme Champion - Mr Davies from Llanfechan with a Suffolk Ram

Overall Horse Champion - Claire Louise Davies with a Section D Stallion

Champion Beulah Speckled Face Sheep exhibit

Some of the flower entries in the marquee

Champion Dog and Reserve Champion Dog with Judge Rhys Field

Prize winners entries in the floral art section

Some of the beautiful displays in the marquee

Some of the prize winning produce entries