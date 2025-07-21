Dressed in a camel jacket and brown trousers and accessories with her hair in her traditional French pleat, Princess Anne looked relaxed as she was introduced to show officials and the First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan, by the chair of the Royal Welsh Council, Nicola Davies.

The Princess Royal meeting the First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan at the show. Image by Andy Compton

Flown in by helicopter, the Princess Royal was then driven to the showground where she walked through the crowds to the annual general meeting of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth at the International Pavilion.

Princess Anne at the Royal Welsh Showground making her way to the annual general meeting of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth at the International Pavilion

She then enjoyed lunch and a short tour of the showground, where she expected to visit the main show rings.

First Minister Eluned Morgan stops to speak to Mid Wales Journal reporter Karen Compton. Image by Andy Compton

The show, this year hosted by the feature county of Caernarfon, began in warm sunshine and attracted huge crowds despite the bluetongue virus affecting cattle numbers from England and Scotland.

Renowned broadcaster and journalist Dei Tomos officially opened this year’s Royal Welsh Show.

At the end of his speech he was surprised with the presentation of a picture of the showground for exceptional service to agriculture, journalism and for his contribution to the show over many years.

Broadcaster and journalist Dei Tomos officially opening the show. Image by Andy Compton

Politicians of all parties and dignitaries were spotted on the showground including Wales’s First Minister Eluned Morgan; Deputy Minister and Rural Affairs Minister Huw Irranca- Davies; Parliamentary Under-Secretary (Wales Office) Dame Nia Griffiths; the leader of Plaid Cymru Rhun ap Iorwerth; Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick; Brecon and Radnorshire Senedd Member James Evans and Powys County Council Chairman Councillor William Powell.

The show will welcome renowned actor and horse enthusiast Martin Clunes who will judge the Supreme Horse Championship on Thursday (July 24).

He is also expected to tour the new Heavy Horse Village celebrating the majestic power and heritage of traditional working horses.

Other celebrity judges will include former international rugby referee Nigel Owens, and S4C television presenter Mrs Meinir Howells, both of whom will judge the young handlers in the sheep section.

Jo and Robin Ransome of Felindre near Knighton won first prize in the bull born on or near January 1 2024 with Welsh Black Blackmixen Glyndwr. Image by Andy Compton

Despite the challenges posed by bluetongue virus, the society said it has seen an increase in entries from several Welsh native sheep breeds this year including the Welsh Mountain (Hill Flock), Welsh Mountain (Pedigree), South Wales Mountain, Badger Faced Welsh Mountain – Torddu and Torwen.

Pig entries are the second highest in over a decade with 153 entries recorded, up from 129 in 2024, and horse entries have reached their second highest figure in five years reaching 2,687, with a record entry of 89 in the shire horses section.

Tom Bottrill on the Welsh Honey stand in the food hall holding some of the chunk honey and a beeswax candle made near Builth Wells. Image by Andy Compton

The show will also be marking a significant milestone as the Farmer’s Union of Wales celebrates its 70th anniversary, having been formed in 1955.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Glamorgan Hall, which was built in 1975. One of the largest exhibition halls on the showground, covering approximately 43,000 square feet, it recently received a new roof.

The Welsh Food and Drink Village - Gwledd - is returning for the third year running and this will be the largest yet with over 20 vendors.

Dame Nia Griffith, Eluned Morgan and Huw Irranca-Davies at the official opening of the show. Image by Andy Compton

The new Horticultural Village launched at last year’s show is back again with an expanded programme of activities and competitions. New features for this year include a demonstration kitchen and edible garden display, as well as the relocated honey competition now housed in a new hexagonal dome marquee.

In an exciting collaboration the Army, RAF and Royal Navy have taken their largest ever stand at the show featuring a 70ft zip wire experience, which is sure to be a highlight for visitors.

Along with an exciting four days of livestock and equine competitions, with entries travelling from far and wide to compete, the Royal Welsh Show has something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities including forestry, horticulture, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink and a 12-hour programme each day of exciting entertainment, attractions and displays.

Libby Stokes and Megan Birch manning the Heartsease Farm stand, based at Radnor Hills, near Knighton. They were selling six flavours of the premium presse drink in cans and four flavours in bottles. The apple and rhubarb flavour recently won two stars at the Great Taste Awards. Image by Andy Compton

Headlining this year’s event is the triumphant return of the Ukrainian Cossacks, whose daring display of horsemanship promises to be the crowning jewel of the 2025 show.

Having last performed at the show in 2016, they are known for their breathtaking acrobatics, daring trick riding and traditional horsemanship.

Also in the main ring will be the Bolddog FMX team, The RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Meirion Owen and his sheepdogs and The Regimental Band & Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh.

Good boy - A pat on the head for a Hereford cow from a competitor in the ring. Image by Andy Compton

Crowds at the opening of the Royal Welsh Show. Image by Andy Compton

The Princess Royal speaks to officials at the show. Image by Andy Compton

Princess Anne shares a joke with the Royal Welsh officials including the Chair of Council, Nicola Davies. Image by Andy Compton

Dei Tomos speaking during the opening ceremony. Image by Andy Compton

Some of the early sheep classes in the ring on the opening morning of the show. Image by Andy Compton

Mist over the Royal Showground lifting as the first cattle classes get underway. Image by Andy Compton