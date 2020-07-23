Welshpool & Llanfair Light Railway back on track next month

Delighted bosses have announced that preparations are underway to resume public trips from August 1 as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease.

All visitors and staff will be required to wear masks or other type of face covering.

Initially the railway will operate daily services along more than half its normal eight-mile route from Llanfair Caereinion to Castle Caereinion.

The attraction's Tracks to Recovery appeal to generate funds during lockdown has raised more than £50,000.

The railway's spokesman Andrew Charman said: “Because social distancing measures will greatly reduce the capacity of each train, we are running more trains over a shorter distance initially to ensure we can offer

rides to as many visitors as possible.

“We are determined to return to running services over the full line as soon as we can. In the

meantime the Llanfair-Castle section has lovely views along the Banwy River and a steady

Advertising

climb through fields and woodlands to Castle, which visitors can enjoy from the large windows

in our carriages and on the open-air balconies.”

The re-opening timetable will consist of four trains per day at 10.30am, 12.10pm, 1.50pm and

3.30pm. Passengers must book tickets in advance via the railway’s website www.wllr.org.uk.

Advertising

The attraction said maintenance had been carried out plus social distancing and cleansing measures put in place.

Test trains have also been running during this month.

Llanfair station will be the only operating station and will feature a one-way system in operation meaning that passengers will not be able to board or alight at Castle Caereinion.

“We are obviously very keen to start operating again as soon as possible but our priority at all

times is the safety of our visitors and our staff, volunteer and paid. We aretaking every possible measure to ensure this safety.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic and the loss of revenue that has resulted from it has proved very

challenging. But in that time we have been most grateful to the donations to

our fundraising appeal and the grant aid afforded to us, but equally for the many positive

comments, phone messages and emails, telling us how much our trains are missed and

hoping we would be opening again soon.”

“Now we look forward to our steam trains again being a familiar sight in the Banwy Valley.”

The successful appeal comprising online fund and sales of souvenir packs was set up to help alleviate the loss in income while the trains were not running.