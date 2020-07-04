Prince Charles to open Llangollen Online event

On Tuesday the Llangollen Online event, which is being held in place of the Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod (LIME), will begin with a message from its patron, the Prince of Wales.

It continues a long relationship between The Prince of Wales and the international eisteddfod, which he has visited three times.

On Thursday, as part of the festival’s traditional ‘Peace Day’, online audiences will be treated to the premiere of a Global Peace Message.

The main feature will be a relayed spoken word performance of a specially commissioned poem, Harmoni a Heddwch, written by Mererid Hopwood. Those taking part in the message include LIME President Terry Waite plus children from Ysgol Rhostyllen, St Giles School Wrexham and Ysgol Dinas Bran.

The online premiere will also present the first performance of a new piece of music, sung by Wrexham soprano, Elan Catrin Parry, with words by Hopwood and music by Edward-Rhys Harry.

Edward-Rhys Harry, Artistic Director of LIME, said: “We are delighted to open the week on Tuesday with a message from HRH The Prince of Wales. With Tuesday traditionally being our Children’s Day, we will also have the online premiere of our Children’s Day Message of Peace, elements of which will be included in our Global Peace Message on Thursday.

"This is the first time we have ever done anything like this and we are all so excited to be able to share it online with our international community. It has been amazing to have Mererid Hopwood create a new poem for us that has captured the essence of our festival, and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of others who have given their time to help us create Llangollen Online. We feel very humbled and grateful and hope people enjoy the ‘flavour of Llangollen’ this year.”

‘Eisteddfod Week’ will culminate in a 90 minute documentary on S4C on Sunday, July 12, at 7.30pm, featuring some of the most memorable moments from the past 25 years.

To precede the week, audiences can relive Llangollen 2019 with a special broadcast of last year’s highlights programme to be shown on BBC TWO Wales on Sunday at 7pm.

People can find out more by visiting www.llangollen.net