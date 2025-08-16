In this original, revelatory and exuberant book, Jay Griffiths explores how animals can have a role in every level of healing, from the individual to the collective, guiding us in how we might create societies that are healthier, fairer and kinder.

Wolves may be teachers of ethics; monkeys and dogs can object to unfairness and bees take collective decisions.

Animals are irresistible medicine for a healthy culture, animating the arts with spectacular vitality and verve, as poetry knows.

Open-hearted, playful and wise, How Animals Heal Us puts animals at the heart of a restorative vision of health.

The talk will be held at The Assembly Rooms in Presteigne on Sunday September 7 at 3.30pm with doors open at 3pm

Jay Griffiths is the author of many books, such as Wild: An Elemental Journey, Kith: The Riddle of the Childscape, Tristimania and Pip Pip: A Sideways Look at Time.

She won the Discover award for the best first-time author in the USA; the inaugural Orion award and the Hay Festival International Fellowship.

She has broadcast and written widely, on subjects such as Radiohead and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Her work has received widespread accolades, including from Gary Snyder, Barry Lopez, Don Paterson, John Berger, Philip Pullman, KT Tunstall and Nikolai Fraiture.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for under 25’s and all tickets include a copy of Jay’s new book.

They are available at The Workhouse Gallery, Presteigne or online at: https://wegottickets.com/event/662090