Planning for Kington’s Armed Forces Day 2026 event has taken a step forward

Initial discussions have taken place about Armed Forces Day 2026, when it will be Kington’s turn to host the event.

At a recent meeting a Kington Town Council working party was appointed to prepare the plans and pull all of the idea together.

The working party includes the Mayor Councillor Philip Sell, the Deputy Mayor Councillor Martin Woolford, Councillor Elizabeth Banks and Emma Hancocks, Chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Royal British Legion representative.

The town clerk Liz Kelso and Councillor Sell recently met with Colonel Andy Taylor, a representative of the Lord Lieutenant, to discuss possible plans.

Armed Forces Day takes place at the end of June when Herefordshire holds a day where the Lord Lieutenant reviews the cadets and veterans and other events are arranged supporting it.

Traditionally it was always held in Hereford but in recent year other market towns have hosted the event.

The event would take place on Saturday, June 22 and Colonel Taylor had said some of the things the town did for the 80th anniversary of VE Day could be repeated for the Armed Forces Day event.

Town clerk Liz Kelso said some of the other towns have done shop front decorations and a fete.

Councillor Bob Widdowson said the best route for a parade would be from the church, past the war memorial and the museum and then to the Recreation Ground, but he said the police would need to be informed and there would need to be road closures.

Members agreed to think about what they can do and how to do it.

It will be placed on the agenda for the future meetings.