Controversial tourism complex given the go-ahead

Applicant Trevor Bebb will now be able to have 100 static caravans, five chalets and an amenity building at the the former Mid Wales Golf Centre, between Caersws and Llandinam.

A swimming pool, indoor fitness studio, spa and cafe are included in the plans.

When the plans were first revealed in 2018, many letters of objection were submitted as part of the pre-application consultation.

Llandinam Community Council had also objected to the proposals.

Mid Wales golf complex graphic.

They gave several reasons, including concerns about the volume of traffic on inadequate roads, that it could cause flooding and was out of character with the landscape.

Planning officer Holly Wilkinson, said in her report: “Having carefully considered the proposed development, officers are satisfied that the proposed tourism scheme is in accordance with planning policy. Whilst development management acknowledges the third-party opposition to the proposed scheme.

“Based upon the details accompanying the submission together with the consultee responses received, officers consider that the proposed development will positively contribute to tourism in the county.” In May 2018, Mr Bebb successfully applied for a change of use for 20 caravans, following the closure of the existing nine-hole golf course.

The plan would see the course and buildings demolished to make way for the new infrastructure.

The reception hub graphic.

A planning statement included as part of the application said: “Over recent years, the Mid Wales Golf Centre in Caersws, along with many other UK golf courses, experienced significant economic viability issues and was therefore closed and placed on the market.

“Many such courses have reverted back to farmland, including the Welsh Border Golf Complex at Bulthy Farm, Middletown, and the Brookland Hall Golf Course near Guilsfield.”

The statement added: The development represents a significant investment in the tourism industry in Powys and will give rise to substantial social and economic benefits.”

“By providing tourist accommodation the proposed development will help sustain existing services and businesses in Caersws, including shops, restaurants and pubs for the benefit of both tourist and local community alike.”