‘We left our home in Cannock for half price rent and sunshine in Egypt and the people are so welcoming’

A couple have ditched the "miserable" weather and skyrocketing rent in the UK for 28 degree winters in Egypt and say their rent is now half the price.

Kelsey O’Mahoney, 26, and her partner, Russell Edwards, 41, a taxi driver, decided to move from Cannock in Staffordshire to the popular tourist destination of Hurghada in January 2025, after enjoying a few blissful holidays there.

The duo, swapped their £820 a month rent for a two bed flat for a swish three bedroom apartment that costs just £300, and now spend their days relaxing in the sun and exploring their surroundings.

Kelsey, who previously worked as a PA back in the UK, is now aiming to build a career as a full-time content creator, by sharing insights into her new life of leisure.

The pair - who have been together for five years - say they were desperate to escape the "depressing weather", and "expensive rent" in the UK, and decided to relocate 2,600 miles away, for a new life in the sunshine.

Kelsey said: "We'd been on holiday to Egypt a few times, and Russ' parents have lived there for over seven years, so we thought we'd make a go of it ourselves.

"We fancied a change, a challenge and a new life. It was hard saying goodbye to family, as we're all so close, but I've said they can visit anytime, it's only a flight away. Every day here is so busy.

"We love the heat, the views, the clear blue skies, we don't miss the depressing UK weather. I think people think in January and February it will be cold, but today has been 28 degrees. Renting was so expensive in the UK, we were paying £820 a month, our new apartment is £300.

"Food is so cheap too, a punnet of fresh strawberries at the market is 40p, and a two course meal costs less than £10.

"The people here are so welcoming, Egyptians are amazing people. Our aim is to become content creators and promote Egypt worldwide."

Kelsey O'Mahoney and Russell Edwards in Egypt.

Kelsey and Russell fell in love with Egypt after holidaying there when visiting Russell's parents, who have lived in the Middle Eastern nation for seven years.

Attracted by the hot weather, friendly locals and cheap price of renting, they packed their bags in January 2025, and headed to Hurghada, a city along the Red Sea coast.

Saying goodbye to friends and family was hard for the couple, but they promised their relatives they could come and stay with them any time.

The pair were paying £820-a-month in rent back in the UK but are now letting a plush two-bed apartment for just £300-a-month.

Kelsey O'Mahoney and Russell Edwards place in Egypt.

Kelsey O'Mahoney and Russell Edwards place in Egypt.

Kelsey and Russell aren't currently working in Egypt but have been using their social media platforms to promote the country, and to help tourists book on to excursions, with the aim of becoming full time content creators.

"We're trying to create content with local people to get the word out on how cheap things are, and to encourage people to come on holiday," she said.

As well as cheap rent, they have been impressed by the price of food, with a two-course meal costing under £10.

Kelsey O'Mahoney and Russell Edwards' place in the UK.

Kelsey O'Mahoney and Russell Edwards' place in the UK.

Kelsey O'Mahoney and Russell Edwards' place in the UK.

They also spend just £20 a month on household bills, including wifi, electricity and water, compared to the £380 a month they were paying back home.

And their favourite thing about the country is the people - who they say are so welcoming and kind.

Despite a few language barriers, the couple haven't had any struggles so far and are hoping to live in Egypt long term.

They share their story on @kelsinegypt, and @edhertz.

Breakdown of costs:

Rent in UK: £820

Rent in Egypt: £300

Bills in UK: £380

Bill in Egypt: £20

Weekly food shop in UK: £80

Weekly food shop in Egypt: £40

Meal out in UK: £70

Meal out in Egypt: £10