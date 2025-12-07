'I wanted to write the kind of books I like to read': Telford author shares the story of her family trilogy

Writing has been a lifelong hobby for Amanda, who lives in Priorslee.

“I’ve been writing since I was a little girl, I used to write poetry, song lyrics and then when my children were young I used to write them little stories at night or I would sit with them and make up stories for them,” she explains.

The mother of two was encouraged to write her first book – Cutting The Cord – by her supportive husband Kevin.

“He had it published for me and when I opened the box of my first books, I was beaming with pride,” recalls Amanda, who has two sons, Simon and Jak, as well as grandson Bobby.

“My friends all read it and they encouraged me to write and continue the story so I wrote Tying The Knot and consequently they said ‘you’ve got to finish it now, we want to know what happens to them all’ so I wrote Closing The Loop,” she adds.