Black Friday deal gets you a brand new iPad for just £7.49 per month

Top-tier tech can be seriously expensive, and laying out hundreds of pounds in one go isn't always within reach for many of us. That's why subscription deals are starting to take off in a big way.

One of the market leaders in this trend is Raylo Business, which offers seriously cheap monthly rates on some of the best tech in the industry.

For example, an Apple iPad 11-inch, the latest 2025 version, would cost you just £7.49 per month if you took it out on a three-year deal.

There are also tempting deals on the iPhone 17

There's no initial outlay, no long-term commitments, you can switch your plan at any time and, at the end of your term, you can either switch to a rolling monthly term, give it back, or upgrade it free of charge.

It's one of the easiest and most accessible ways to acquire the latest gadgets, and it's no wonder it's proving seriously popular.

The only caveats are that you must be a business to snap up the deal. Being a sole trader is fine, so freelancers are invited to apply, but you can also be a tradesman, or even a company director.

You'll also need to add VAT to the prices, if you're not VAT registered, and the amount you pay creeps up if you commit to a shorter term.

But there's a huge range of Apple products available on the Raylo website, from the latest iPhones to MacBooks - and it's not just Apple tech, either.

