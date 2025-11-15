I tried the Beauty Concierge counter at Birmingham Selfridges - here’s my verdict on the makeover service at the UK’s biggest beauty hall outside London

It’s one of Birmingham’s most stunning landmarks with its iconic silver discs and curved exterior - and now Selfridges has given its beauty hall a makeover like no other.

With bold boasts of being the biggest of its kind in the UK outside London there’s a lot to live up to.

But the glamorous department store has always offered a special experience for visitors and it’s definitely a must visit on any trip into Birmingham city centre - especially with its new Disney glitter balls and confetti cannons in the run up to Christmas.

I got a sneak peek at the Beauty hall plans recently while I was invited to try out one of the key services recently.

There were quite a treatments to few to choose from.

They include the Dimple Amani Method® Ayurvedic back, neck and shoulder massage - which is a bespoke massage that pledges to work on draining the lymph just below the skin that carries toxins while ironing and smoothing the whole body.

There’s also ELEMIS Expert™ Sculpt facial renowned for a skin contour, refresh and energise.

Beauty Concierge at Selfridges in Birmingham

On the beauty side there’s a range of concierge options, including hair styling, a Beauty Bag Recovery (what a lovely gift that would make) and a make up makeover.

I plumped for the hour long Beauty Concierge Makeover. It’s always great to try new products and get a few tips on how to cover up those wrinkles and make your eyes pop.

You also get a Beauty Hall tour as part of the service. It was a pleasure to take a stroll around the store and get an overview of the huge array of brands and products on offer.

Occasionally I’ve enjoyed a MAC makeover and a few Charlotte Tilbury ones too - it’s always fab to redeem the cost of it back off your favourite products at the end.

And the great thing about booking a Beauty Concierge Makeover is that you get to try products from across the full range at Selfridges with the help of a makeup expert - so you’re not limited to one brand.

You also get to redeem the cost of the makeover back from any products that you purchase at the end.

Before a Beauty Concierge makeover at Selfridges in Birmingham

With so many top beauty brands now available in Selfridges Birmingham it really is a luxury treat. Victoria Beckham, Sol De Janeiro and Lisa Eldridge are among the exciting new arrivals.

I was delighted to get to try out The Foundation Drops by Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader during my makeover.

The gentle fluid glided over my face - already moisturised by Augustinus Bader Rich Cream

Tatcha The Silk Peony Eye Cream.

There was no need for a primer. My skin glowed with the foundation and luxury cream. With the foundation priced at £104, it’s not the cheapest option - but I guess you are saving with no primer.

Augustinus Bader products aren’t cheap either, however they have a host of fans who vouch for their worth.

It was a perfect opportunity to discover new products - high end and more affordable.

The Refy brow pencil costs £16 and created a great full look without being too overpowering with the gentlest strokes.

Pat Mcgrath blusher was a wonderful discovery too - and reasonably priced at £28 for two. Great colours for day and night, it was so easy to apply using finger tips or a brush - so much easier than many brands - and pleasantly compact so it easily fits into a makeup bag.

All the products used in a Beauty Concierge Makeover at Selfridges in Birmingham

At 30,000 sq ft, Selfridges Birmingham’s Beauty hall is set to be a destination in its own right.

It’s due to fully open at the end of November with exclusive brands which you will find across 37 counters.

They’re also putting in a team of 300+ experts who can help you to navigate the very best of Beauty at Selfridges.

And the number crunching doesn’t stop there.

Selfridges Birmingham is home to over 160 beauty brands, 30 of which are exclusive in the city, including long-term partnerships with many of the world’s best loved and most innovative names – I’ve already mentioned a few, but these include Charlotte Tilbury, Pat McGrath and Victoria Beckham Beauty.

Other new counter concepts include Lisa Eldridge, Hourglass, Fenty Beauty, Benefit, Morphe and Kylie Cosmetics. Plus, this is the first time that Sol De Janeiro has launched a UK counter.

The Birmingham renovation increases retail space dedicated to Beauty by 20% and launches in two phases. The new Beauty Workshop is already open.

It is the home for Selfridges’s curation of the best Skin & Body, Colour and Hair products, with a focus on platforming experimental, niche and founder brands, and offering regular newness via a distinct mix of pop-up and play activations and launches.

After a Beauty Concierge makeover at Selfridges in Birmingham

The edit of 55 brands, featuring Gisou, ColourWow, Tatcha, K18 and new additions from Korean skincare brands like Erborian, Axis-Y and Wonderskin, is presented across an unmissable 30 metre perimeter wall.

Once the Beauty Hall completes, a flagship fragrance space will open and be the exclusive home in Birmingham to brands including Loewe, Le Labo, Maison Françis Kurkdjian, Parfums de Marly, Maison Crivelli and Mind Games.

The team pledge that visitors will be able to discover worlds of scent to enjoy in elevated, luxurious surroundings, with over 65 brands to explore.

And that’s not all. As part of Reselfridges, customers will be able to shop the store’s circular offering of refillable, reusable products from over 60 brands, including Suqqu, Dior, MAC, Guerlain, Le Labo, Ouai, and AESOP.

Service is at the heart of the Beauty experience at Selfridges, with 210 services offered, from on-counter colour consultations through to exclusive expert-led treatments.

Victoria Beckham make up counter in Selfridges in Birmingham

For nails, award‑winning pioneer in prescriptive nail care, Bio-Sculpture, will open a dedicated space for manicures and pedicures in 2026.

Also to come for 2026, new and exclusive specialist treatments from Chanel and Dior.

“For more than twenty years, Selfridges has been at the very heart of Birmingham’s Beauty community. This renovation broadens our Beauty offer with even more exciting and exclusive brands, innovative experiences and the very best team, here to offer inspiration, solutions and expertise. By increasing the space dedicated to Beauty in Birmingham, our customers now have even more reasons to spend time with us in store, with new products and services to discover every time they visit.” Sam Watson, Store Director, Birmingham.

So what are you waiting for? Take a trip to the Selfridges Beauty Hall in Birmingham to discover all your beauty needs and more.