'I'm a motherhood photographer from Shropshire and I love to capture the unbreakable bond between mums and their children'

As a motherhood photographer Emily Nicklin uses their unique power to preserve precious memories and the unbreakable bond between mothers and their children.

“I specialise in outdoor sessions that celebrate the beauty of our surrounding landscapes while capturing honest, emotive moments between mothers and their children,” says Emily, who is based in Claverley, near Bridgnorth.

“My goal is to tell heartfelt visual stories that highlight the strength, tenderness, and everyday magic of motherhood.”

Photography has long been a passion for Emily.

“It’s always been my hobby and creative outlet. I used to do hobby shooting, then friends started trusting me to do their weddings,” she explains.

After working as a wedding photographer for almost eight years, Emily decided to specialise in motherhood photography after becoming a mum herself.

“When I had my little girl, Sienna, I realised how fleeting these precious moments with our child are and I wanted to preserve these memories,” she explains.

Photographer Emily with her daughter Sienna

The 29-year-old set up Memoirs of Motherhood offering newborn, maternity and family photography and is always striving to create photographs that will be cherished for generations.

“I take the photographs that I wish someone would take of me and my child,” she explains.

Her work is all about capturing the small details, such as the way a mum cradles her newborn, as well as moments of reflection and shared laughter.

“I don’t think mums realise how beautiful they are when they are interacting with their child because they don’t get to see it unless someone takes a photo – and often they are the ones taking all the photos,” says Emily.

Her speciality is her outdoor shoots that aim to celebrate the local area as well as the beauty of nature and the changing seasons. Emily says they tend to appeal to people who want to “steer away from the posed, staged studio look” and prefer more natural and candid images.

“They are outdoors people who love where they live,” she adds.

When scouting for photo-shoot locations, Emily looks for spots that are off the beaten track, yet still accessible, and that offer visual clues to the season, such as autumn leaves or summer wildflowers.

“I want to see that spring is in bloom or the leaves are falling,” she explains.

Among some of her favourite locations are Stanmore Country Park, near Bridgnorth, and Comer Woods, near Quatford.

Emily describes her approach as “warm and unobtrusive” and her photo shoots as “fun and relaxed”.

Her aim is to make everyone feel comfortable in front of the camera, even if they previously haven’t liked having their picture taken.

“I try to take as much time as I can to talk to them before I get my camera out. I try to make it a nice experience for them rather than them just having photographs taken.

“I don’t want anybody to feel uncomfortable. I shoot people who don’t like having their photo taken, but they have children and realise it’s important to have these memories to look back on.

“They find I’m easy breezy, there’s no rushing. It’s a very casual shoot,” she explains. “It’s not natural to let a stranger take photos of you, but I want people to know it can be an enjoyable experience,” adds Emily.

She always ensures the photoshoots are as fun as possible for younger members of the family so they can laugh and play in front of the camera just as they would at home.

“I want them to get home and not remember I was taking photos, I want them to remember they had a nice time together,” says Emily.

There is no time limit with her full outdoor shoots, which are available all year round, making them ideal for newborns who can be less predictable.

When it comes to editing, Emily also prefers a natural approach to give her photos a “dreamy and whimsical” look. “It’s not too much editing, just enough,” she explains.

Families receive a full gallery of photos to look through and can choose the memories that resonate with them the most.

Emily also offers Mini Shoots, which she says are perfect for those who want a small number of quality, high-resolution images to share with friends and family.

They last around 20 minutes and are offered on set days seasonally.

Emily’s Christmas Mini Shoots will be held over the last weekend of November and the first weekend of December at at Highgate Christmas Tree Farm. The full details are on her website.

“They will take place at a Christmas tree farm so it’s not screaming Christmas, but it’s a nice nod to Christmas,” says Emily.

She also caters for people who would prefer a family photo shoot in their own home.

“I find these equally as rewarding because it’s celebrating not just the child or them but the home they are raising them in,” says Emily. On her website, Emily offers a range of advice and tips in her ‘musings’ blog.

“I share insights about motherhood as well as helpful posts such as people’s reflections on outdoor shoots and the milestones worth capturing, as well as ‘how to’ tips on how to enjoy a family shoot,” she explains.

One of the best parts of her job is when the families get to see their photographs for the first time.

“I get excited after a shoot because I can’t wait for them to see them.

“I love what I do and the people that I meet. I get people coming back in different seasons.

“I have done their maternity photography, then them with their newborn, then when they are pregnant again with their toddler and then with their newborn and their toddler,” says Emily.