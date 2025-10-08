Asda slashes prices on 1,000s of groceries and food in-store and online ready for Christmas shopping

Asda is set to have one of its biggest price drops in recent years as prices will fall by an average of 6%, with some cuts topping 30%.

The reductions will be seen on a wide range of everyday essentials — from pasta, sauces, and coffee to household goods and its popular ‘Free From’ range.

Among the biggest savings: a 240-pack of Yorkshire Tea is now £5 (down from £6.32), Asda Gravy Granules have dropped from £1 to 69p, and a Chicken Tikka Masala ready meal has been reduced from £2.40 to £1.57.

Asda has said recent sales have been knocked by ‘temporary disruption’ to product availability following its delayed IT systems upgrade (Chris Radburn/PA)

And it’s not just staple products seeing reductions. Prices on 49 items in Asda’s ‘Free From’ range — including gluten-free and dairy-free alternatives, which often cost more than standard products — are being cut by up to 15%. The retailer says the move is part of its goal to make “value accessible to all customers, regardless of dietary needs.”

The announcement comes as food price inflation continues to bite. According to Asda’s latest Income Tracker, lower-income households are facing a £74 weekly shortfall between earnings and essential spending.

With Christmas fast approaching — traditionally the most expensive time of year — the supermarket says the new price cuts aim to help ease financial pressures.

These latest reductions build on more than 3,400 ongoing “Rollback” offers, reinforcing Asda’s bid to remain the UK’s lowest-priced full-service supermarket.

“These price cuts will help bring down food bills and give customers more value every time they shop with us.”