Beauty fans in the West Midlands in for a treat as Selfridges Birmingham expands its beauty hall - here’s what to expect

Selfridges Birmingham is unveiling an expanded Beauty destination this autumn - and it’ll be the biggest one outside London.

At a huge 30,000 sq ft, the renovated, rethought space, customers can look forward to discovering new and exclusive brands (with 37 new counters), a suite of exceptional services and a team of 300+ experts who can help navigate the very best of Beauty at Selfridges.

What beauty brands can I expect to see at the new, expanded Selfridges Birmingham beauty hall?

Selfridges Birmingham is home to over 160 beauty brands, 30 of which are exclusive in the city - including long-term partnerships with Charlotte Tilbury and Pat McGrath.

And there’s some new exciting additions to the store - with Victoria Beckham Beauty headlining the pack.

Other new counter concepts include Lisa Eldridge, Hourglass, Fenty Beauty, Benefit, Morphe and Kylie Cosmetics.

Plus, Sol De Janeiro is launching its first-ever UK counter right here in the West Midlands.

When is the new expanded beauty hall opening at Selfridges Birmingham?

The Birmingham renovation increases retail space dedicated to Beauty by 20% and launches in two phases.

Starting already, the new Beauty Workshop opens - the home for Selfridges’s curation of the best Skin & Body, Colour and Hair products, with a focus on platforming experimental, niche and founder brands, and offering regular newness via a distinct mix of pop-up and play activations and launches.

The edit of 55 brands, featuring Gisou, ColourWow, Tatcha, K18 and new additions from Korean skincare brands like Erborian, Axis-Y and Wonderskin, is presented across an unmissable 30 metre perimeter wall.

Customers booked in for a series of masterclasses and events including the Beauty Series, which gives access to favourite brands in an intimate, educational workshop format over this weekend.

In November, the Beauty Hall completes, with the opening of a flagship fragrance space, exclusive home in Birmingham to brands including Loewe, Le Labo, Maison Françis Kurkdjian, Parfums de Marly, Maison Crivelli and Mind Games.

Here, worlds of scent can be discovered and enjoyed in elevated, luxurious surroundings, with over 65 brands to explore.

As part of Reselfridges, customers will be able to shop our circular offering of refillable, reusable products from over 60 brands, including Suqqu, Dior, MAC, Guerlain, Le Labo, Ouai, and AESOP.

What service can I expect at the expanded beauty hall?

Service is at the heart of the Beauty experience at Selfridges, with 210 services offered, from on-counter colour consultations through to exclusive expert-led treatments.

Renowned holistic beauty expert Dimple Amani joins the Birmingham team to offer the best Lymphatic drainage massages.

For nails, award‑winning pioneer in prescriptive nail care, Bio-Sculpture, will open a dedicated space for manicures and pedicures in 2026.

At the Beauty Concierge, customers can book in for beauty appointments for advice and inspiration across every brand.

A playful menu of 6 Beauty services includes a Beauty Bag Makeover and a Selfridges Beauty Tour.

Also to come for 2026, new and exclusive specialist treatments from Chanel and Dior.

‘At the very heart of Birmingham’s beauty community’

“For more than twenty years, Selfridges has been at the very heart of Birmingham’s Beauty community. This renovation broadens our Beauty offer with even more exciting and exclusive brands, innovative experiences and the very best team, here to offer inspiration, solutions and expertise. By increasing the space dedicated to Beauty in Birmingham, our customers now have even more reasons to spend time with us in store, with new products and services to discover every time they visit.” Sam Watson, Store Director, Birmingham.