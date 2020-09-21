Menu

GALLERY: Telford skies filled with balloons in socially distanced fiesta

By Rob Smith | Telford | In photos | Published: | Last Updated:

People across Telford and Wrekin delighted in seeing hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes flying over the borough.

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

People loved watching the balloons from their windows and gardens. Photo: Steve Cort

The evening sky was punctuated by flying machines on Sunday. Photo: Steve Cort

The balloons flew over and around some of the borough's landmarks. Photo: Steve Cort

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

Walkers on the Wrekin were able to see some of the balloons on Sunday evening. Photo: Adam Tester

The Sunday sunset was punctuated by the ballons. Photo: Adam Tester

Walkers on the Wrekin were able to see some of the balloons on Sunday evening. Photo: Adam Tester

A host of colourful balloons was set off from secret locations around Telford on Sunday evening.

Earlier planned launches on Sunday and throughout Saturday had to be called off because of weather conditions but the final set at 5.30pm on Sunday went ahead to the delight of residents.

It was organised by Telford & Wrekin Council in lieu of the popular Telford Balloon Fiesta, which could not go ahead this year thanks to the coronavirus crisis.

The evening sky was punctuated by flying machines on Sunday. Photo: Steve Cort

Last year, more than 50,000 people gathered in the town park to see balloons set off and soar across the skies.

This year the balloons were set up and launched from hidden locations so as not to encourage any large gatherings.

Motorists and people at home were able to watch the balloons soar overhead.

People loved watching the balloons from their windows and gardens. Photo: Steve Cort

One of those who thoroughly enjoyed the event this year despite its reduced form was the borough council's leader, Shaun Davies. He said it brought back happy childhood memories of similar events.

He said online: "So good to see my Facebook feed full of pictures, happy faces right across Telford and Wrekin.

"We (Telford & Wrekin Council) wanted to do something to make you smile.

Hot air balloons above Telford during #lookup, the replacement for Telford Balloon Fiesta. Photo: Ian Knight

"Not the same as last year and not as busy as we had planned this weekend due to weather. But hope it brought a smile to your face.

"I remember this happening when I was a kid living in Telford – bringing it back was a real pleasure – creating memories for Telford once again!"

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

