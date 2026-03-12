The top 10 most-booked Shropshire restaurants you need to try this March

These 10 restaurants in Shropshire are drawing in the crowds, based on real-life customer bookings from OpenTable.

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month.

Through, this analysis we are able to tell which establishments are drawing in the crowds across the country, but in particularly in Shropshire.

With so much choice it is hard to settle on a place to go, these restaurants may be trendy but there is good reason for this, meals at these much-loved establishments are guaranteed to keep you satisfied.

Let’s take a look at the most popular restaurants diners are raving about in Shropshire:

1. Côte Brasserie - Shrewsbury

Cote Brasserie opened in Shrewsbury recently

Rated 4.2 stars by 55 reviews. Top review: 'We had a lovely time. The food was sooo good really tasty. Specially the onion soup and the pistachio créame brûlée:)'

2. The Charlton Arms - Ludlow

The Charlton Arms in Ludlow (Photo: JOHN SAMBROOKS)

Rated 4.6 stars by 1744 reviews. Top review: 'Lovely location. Food and drinks excellent. Staff really helpful and friendly. Not expensive either. Would recommend 👍👍'

3. Ye Olde Punchbowl Inn Country Inn & Gardens - Bridgnorth

Ye Olde Punchbowl Country Inn and Gardens, Bridgnorth (Tim Thursfield)

Rated 4.1 stars by 1712 reviews. Top review: 'Excellent service from Chris as always and the food was excellent again, as always. Love the new improvements.'

4. Abbey Shrewsbury - Vik's

Abbey Shrewsbury - Vik's (Photo credit: Google maps)

Rated 4.6 stars by 85 reviews. Top review: 'Excellent Food, highly recommend, huge variety, fresh and presented well, will definitely be back.'

5. Blue Boar - Ludlow

Blue Boar, Ludlow. Pictured are Helena Griffiths and Mark Tilston, Launch Managers (Photo credit: Steve Leath)

Rated 4.4 stars by 89 reviews. Top review: 'We visited The Blue Boar yesterday for a romantic dinner for two. A warm welcome, attentive staff, and delicious food made it a really enjoyable evening.'

6. The Station Inn - Church Stretton

The Station Inn - Church Stretton (Photo credit: Google maps)

Rated 4.7 stars by 529 reviews. Top review: ' Very enjoyable meal, all fresh and tasty with plenty of choice (Sunday lunch). Lovely staff.'

7. The Lamb Inn - Edgmond

The Lamb Inn pub and staff: Emily Newbould and Tia Rushall, with Arlo the sheep (Photo: Steve Leath)

Rated 4.4 stars by 816 reviews. Top review: 'Our waiter was very friendly and got us sat straight away, great food, even greater service and a nice environment. Will be back again.'

8. The Lion at Leintwardine - Craven Arms

The Lion at Leintwardine (Photo: National World)

Rated 4.5 stars by 1320 reviews. Top review: ' Very happy with visit. Food and service was great!'

9. The Clive Arms - Ludlow

The Clive Arms, Ludlow (Photo credit: Google maps)

Rated 4.4 stars by 899 reviews. Top review: 'Absolutely delicious food. Interesting dishes on menu. Steak was beautifully cooked. All fantastic quality ingredients. Excellent seafood/fish starters and great wine list. Wine was good value. Wonderful friendly service!'

10. The Queens at Horton - Telford

Delighted staff at the Queens at Horton with footballing ace Michael Owen

Rated 4.4 stars by 1040 reviews. Top review: 'Great service great food lovely view would definitely recommend going.'