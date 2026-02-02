'Beautiful' village pub on Shropshire border set to re-open after five years closed

The Herbert Arms in Chirbury will be opening in early March, its new managers have confirmed.

The pub, which sits in the pretty Shropshire village a couple of miles east of the historic Powys town of Montgomery, is being taken over by business partners Matt Tommey and Ailsa Edwards.

Matt and Ailsa have been running the Cross Keys in Kinnerley for the past six years, and will continue in charge of the popular venue.

The Herbert Arms in Chirbury is set to reopen having been closed for five years

They have been in charge of the Cross Keys since it was rescued, refurbished, and re-opened by local residents Les and Norma Jones.

Mr Jones bought the pub to bring it back into community use after a property developer had tried to demolish it for homes.

The addition of the Herbert Arms comes as the business partners have also signed a 10-year lease on the Cross Keys, which is also being expanded.

Matt said they were delighted to be taking on The Herbert Arms, and are looking forward to welcoming local residents and visitors.

Matt said the pub would very much be focussed on both traditional drinkers popping in for a pint at the local, as well as those wanting a quality meal out.

He said: "We believe the only way you can have a successful and sustainable pub is looking after both sides of the trade: people popping in for a pint, and meals as well."

A social media update announcing the move said: "After five years closed, The Herbert Arms is reopening — and we’re so excited to introduce ourselves.

"We’re Matt and Ailsa, your new custodians of The Herbert Arms.

"We’ve had six successful years running The Cross Keys and have built a great team - and now is the time to take on an additional challenge.

"After five years closed, the lights are coming back on — with good quality food and drink and a warm welcome for drinkers and diners alike at the heart of what we do.

"This pub means a lot to the village, and we’re honoured to be bringing it back to life.

"There’s plenty of work ahead, but we can’t wait to welcome you through the doors again very soon.

"Thanks for the warm support already — we’ll keep you posted with updates as we go!"

The pub's owner the Powis Estates also welcomed the impending reopening, saying: "We’re delighted to announce that The Herbert Arms, our historic pub in the rural village of Chirbury, Shropshire, is now under a new tenancy and will be re-opening soon!

"Originally an 18th-century red brick coaching inn, The Herbert Arms has been a focal point for villagers and the wider community for centuries.

"We are thrilled to see it returning to its long-standing tradition of serving the community under the new custodians, Matt and Ailsa.

"We wish Matt and Ailsa every success, and look forward to seeing The Herbert Arms thrive as a valued part of village life once again!"