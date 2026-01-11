We visited a quintessential Shropshire countryside pub run with love and frequented by walkers and visitors alike
This south Shropshire pub run by locals has become a perfect location for walkers to rest, drinkers to meet and foodies to enjoy a delicious range of meals.
The Ragleth Inn in Little Stretton dates back to the 1660s and can be found on the Ludlow Road, sitting between the Long Mynd and Ragleth Hill.
It is blessed with a distinctive frontage, with five white-framed windows and a thatched wood entrance, and is full of character inside, from the exposed brick walls and wood-beamed interior to the woodburner in the inglenook, all helping to give it that warming feeling of a country pub.
It's as much a locals' pub as it is a place for walkers resting from or preparing themselves to tackle the vast Shropshire countryside, and has been run for 10 years by Tracy and Steve Woods.
The couple have lived in the village for years, with Tracy saying they had been regular customers in the past and, when offered the chance to run the pub, they jumped at the opportunity.
She said: "We're been in here a lot, eating and drinking, and we knew the previous owners, so when they came to us and said they were interested in selling the pub, we had thought that we would only ever buy this pub as it's the one we love.