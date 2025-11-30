We visited a Shropshire village pub which faces a castle and boasts hundreds of years of history plus modern hospitality

Whittington near Oswestry is full of history, even boasting a castle, and one of the prime historic buildings is a pub run by a pair who wanted to run a pub in a more rural setting.

The pub sits in a pretty setting in the village

Ye Olde Boote is a 16th-century former coaching inn opposite the ruined Whittington Castle, now a Robinson's managed pub and branded as an Inglenook Inn.

It is run and operated by licensees Tony Day and Paul Young.

Paul told the Shropshire Star: "My partner Tony and I have have the privilege of running pubs across the country for 26 years and we've got bags of experience in running pubs, but they were mainly city centre, bustling and commuter pubs, set by railway stations, so we were starting to spread out into more rural settings.

Paul Young and Tony Day were welcomed into the village with welcome cards and have loved the community feeling

"The last pub before we came here was in a village near Stockport and which had a very good sense of community with several shops, pubs and restaurants, but we weren't happy with the way the company that we dealt with handled Covid care for us as tenants, so we decided to branch out and look at other pubs.

"We got in touch with Inglenook and they sent us around a bunch of pubs in rural Lancashire, which were really nice, but we came here and the second we came into the village, we realised it was very much our vibe, and then we saw the pub and thought it was amazing and so, after they refurbished it, we moved in June 2024."