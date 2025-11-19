Popular Wye Valley stout set to be available in cans across West Midlands

Wye Valley Brewery has announced that its acclaimed nitro stout, Nightjar, will be available in cans for the very first time from November 19, bringing the smooth, velvety favourite to beer drinkers nationwide.

First launched on draught in 30L kegs in September 2022 and quickly expanded into 50L kegs due to demand from pubs, Nightjar has become one of Wye Valley Brewery’s most distinctive beers.

Known for its creamy nitro pour, roasted malt richness and subtle notes of chocolate and coffee, it has built a strong reputation across bars in the West Midlands, Shropshire and beyond.

Since its debut, consumer demand for Nightjar in can format has been constant and Wye Valley, which is based in Bromyard, said that by making Nightjar available in 440ml cans, it was giving more drinkers the chance to discover the beer at home and the move has already attracted interest from major retailers.

Nightjar will be available in cans for the very first time

Abbie Gadd, Head of Sales & Marketing at Wye Valley Brewery, said: “Nightjar has quickly established itself as a nitro stout with universal appeal as it is smooth, velvety, and instantly recognisable in character.

"Launching in cans means more people can discover Nightjar for themselves, wherever they are, reinforcing its success to date and helping to continue its growth.”

Nightjar officially launched in cans at 9am on Wednesday, November 19 and will be available initially from the Wye Valley Brewery shop and via the brewery’s online store.

Crafted to Wye Valley Brewery’s exacting standards, the nitro can format ensures the same velvety mouthfeel and smooth pour that Nightjar is renowned for.

The launch marks the beginning of wider availability, with Nightjar cans set to reach more outlets in the near future, giving even more drinkers the chance to discover the brand.