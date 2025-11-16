‘Sweetness like treacle’: Here’s happened when a 150 year-old bottle of rare beer discovered in Shropshire was opened and drank

A brewer has opened one of the world’s rarest beers to create a modern take on the historic ale.

The original ale, called Allsopp’s Arctic Ale, was brewed in Burton-upon-Trent in Staffordshire in 1875 for the expedition of Sir George Nares - whose team set out to reach the North Pole - there are just five bottles remaining today.

It was opened on Thursday (November 13) by Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer of Edinburgh-based Innis & Gunn who was joined by Jamie Allsopp, director and descendant of the original Allsopp brewing family who created the ale for the historic beer opening..

Mr Gunn said he bought the bottle for £3,000 when a friend told him it was coming up for auction, after it was found in a garage in Shropshire more than 10 years ago.

On tasting the 150 year-old ale Mr Gunn told The Scotsman: “I’ve waited 10 years to try this, and the flavour of the beer was incredible – it didn’t disappoint and testament to the skill and thoroughness of the Allsopp’s brewers more than 150 years ago.

“It started with a savoury, Bovril like flavour, then sweetness like treacle with the weight of a good sherry, and an undeniable hoppiness despite the incredibly high sugar content. It’s like nothing I’ve ever tasted before.

“There’s something magical about knowing that every drop of Innis & Gunn 1875 Arctic Ale will now have this direct link to the expedition, and part of the UK’s maritime and brewing history. This new beer will blow people’s socks off.”