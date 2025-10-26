We visited a West Midlands pub with a traditional feel which has given new life to a historic and atmospheric building

When businesses close down, the buildings they called home may stay empty and decaying for years, while others end up being demolished after outliving their usefulness.

Some, however, do get a second chance, being converted into new businesses and serving new purposes, which is exactly what happened to the building occupied by the Real Ale Tavern in Bewdley.

The pub has a colourful exterior. Photo: Steve Leath

The building, which has stood in the north Worcestershire town for 250 years, had lived a number of lives, but had most recently been a Barclays bank which closed a decade ago and was then subsequently bought by Black Country Ales and converted into the Real Ale Tavern, opening to the public in November 2017.

It is currently run and managed by Jack Haycox, who took over the running of the pub two years ago having worked at numerous pubs around Bewdley over the years.

He said: "I've always been in the pub trade and I've lived in Bewdley all my life, working in and around different pubs in town and starting to manage a few of them along the way for other people.