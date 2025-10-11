Shropshire brewery celebrating after scooping top industry awards

Hobsons Brewery from Cleobury Mortimer was celebrating a double success at this year’s SIBA Midlands Independent Beer Awards, taking home both gold and silver medals for two of its standout beers at the awards ceremony at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Hobsons Pale, the brewery’s 4% session pale ale, was crowned Cask Session Pale Ale Champion, while Citra Mosaic, Hobsons hazy, hoppy pale ale, secured Silver in the Keg Session Pale Ale (up to 4.4%) category.

The brewery said the wins marked an exciting milestone, competing in the larger Midlands regional competition for the first time this year after previously competing in the Wales and West region.

Marc Suffolk, Hobsons sales director, said: “Hobsons Pale has been a brilliant addition to our range as an option for all beer drinkers.

"Its balanced flavour profile makes it a great choice on the bar for publicans, and seeing it recognised at this level makes the whole team incredibly proud.

"To have Citra Mosaic also pick up a medal really shows the strength and consistency in our beers.”

Hobsons Brewery claimed two awards at the SIBA awards. Marc Suffolk and Kyle Gittins celebrate with the awards

The SIBA Independent Beer Awards are organised across eight UK regions, with regional winners then proceeding to national finals, while the awards are judged blind by fellow brewers, industry experts, and trade professionals.

Mr Suffolk said: “We’re really excited to see Hobsons Pale go forward to the national competition.

"For its first ever regional entry to take the Champion title is something we’re incredibly proud of, and it would be fantastic to see it go even further."

Hobsons Brewery is now encouraging beer drinkers to celebrate the win by enjoying the award-winning duo locally.

A spokesman for the brewery said: "Ask for Hobsons Pale and Citra Mosaic at your local pub or bar and raise a glass to great beer, great people, and great pints."