I tried to make pancakes using this simple hack - and it's foolproof

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pancake Day will take place on Tuesday March 4

I tried a simple hack to make pancakes - a pre-made pancake mix

I think this hack is a fool proof way to making delicious pancakes

Ā This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.Ā

I absolutely love it when Pancake Day (otherwise known as Shrove Tuesday) rolls around every year, and I get to indulge in delicious pancakes all day.

Yes, I take Pancake Day very seriously. I have fond memories of growing up and enjoying Pancake Day with my whole family, taking turns to flip the pancakes, and eating stacks of the delicious sweet treat until our stomachs hurt.

Sadly, I could never figure out how to make pancakes myself. Despite it being a fairly easy recipe, my pancakes always ended up too watery, with not enough fluffiness to them.Ā

I tried to make pancakes using a simple hack and here it how it turned out

But then I found a simple hack to making your own pancakes, and that is by using a pre-made mixture.Ā

Pre-made pancake mixtures can be found across UK supermarkets, especially as we approach Pancake Day. The mixtures usually come in a bottle, and all you need to do is add water, shake and pour into a pan.Ā

A personalised morning news round-up with NationalWorld Today - sign up here.

The particular pre-made mixture I used was from Asda and is named Asda Pancake Shaker 155g. It is priced at only Ā£1 and includes step-by-step instructions.Ā

I made a few mistakes along the way, such as flipping the first pancake too early, leading to the pancake not being as cooked as I would have liked. The second pancake I made I actually did the opposite and fried the pancake for too long, leading to the smoke alarm sounding.Ā

Despite the mishaps, both pancakes actually turned out quite well and I was pleasantly surprised!Ā

I think that using a pre-made pancake mixture is an absolutely fool proof way to easily whip up pancakes and I would definitely use one again.

What are your plans for Pancake Day? Let us know in the comment section below šŸ‘‡