Y Viva Ludlow! Tastes of Spain coming to south Shropshire's food capital

Those 'slow food' heroes in south Shropshire's foodie capital have lined up some of the region's finest ingredients to prove that they can compete with the Iberian peninsula on the palate.

The sun, or lack of it, won't matter a jot when chef Damien McNamara of Chapter 66 at Ludlow Castle recreates yet another favourite food destination.

The Slow Food Sunday at Ludlow Castle on November 3 will see all the ingredients sourced carefully from local small scale food producers, highlighting the groups commitment to promoting good, clean and fair approach to food and drink.

Tish Dockerty, who chairs the Slow Food Ludlow Marches group, said: "We’ve worked together with the chef to choose a three fixed course menu.

"There’s something for everyone to enjoy, including family or friends, young and old, in the resplendent setting of Ludlow Castle's Beacon Room."

Slow Food Ludlow Marches is part of an international members' movement, events are open to all and the group is ‘not for profit’ and run by volunteers.

A good way of defining slow food is to say it’s the opposite of fast food. The slow food principle values small scale farming and food production methods as opposed to mass production, as well as fair pay for the farmer - and not forgetting the importance of flavour.

Will Macken, co-chair of the group, said: "Ludlow and the Marches is blessed with fantastic quality meat that is still reared traditionally on relatively small scale and it’s all available locally from our excellent butchers, farm shops and farmers’ markets."

Booking in advance is essential. For more information and booking visit the Slow Food Ludlow website.