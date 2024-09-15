Taste of the Mediterranean brings great food and nice atmosphere to Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Willow in Telford is the latest restaurant to open in the Southwater Way leisure area, an area which already boasts a host of fine eateries, including a wings place, several pizza places and a haven of American food.

With all of this in the surrounding, what did Willow have to offer that might set it apart from the competition? I decided to go down and take in the sounds, smells and tastes of the restaurant before its official opening on Tuesday, September 17.

As a way of testing out its wares and getting ready for the general public, Willow held an invitation tester night on Thursday, a night where you could try out some of the items on the menu, as well as the various drinks on offer behind the bar.

You can't miss Willow as you're walking through Southwater Way, all light and airy on the outside, with lots of plans on the walk in and tables stationed at the front for people wishing to eat al fresco, albeit not on a chilly September evening.

The restaurant is a light, airy and warming place

The team were also friendly on arrival, providing me with the first of the complimentary drinks, a non-alcoholic sparkling white wine (again, taking on driving duties meant being sensible), and leading me to my table.

The restaurant, as with the outside area, has a walkway down the middle and seating on both sides, with white netting on the ceiling, flowers on the beams above the seats and a wall display of many different bottles of alcohol all visual treats on the interior.

You'll get lost in the number of different bottles of alcohol on display

My table for one was comfortable, with a nice padded seat surrounded by cushions, and I also had the company of a potted plant on my table, a nice decorative touch.

The restaurant has plenty of floral arrangements

On top of that, the staff were friendly, without being overly attentive, and took time to explain how the evening would work, with a selection of items from the nibbles, starters, salads, mains and desserts menus, as well as whatever I wanted to drink while I was there.

The place was packed with couples out on dates, families taking the opportunity to have a nice meal together and friends having a few drinks and a chance to catch up over good food.

Speaking of the food, Willow offers an all-day dining concept with a menu inspired by the flavours of the Mediterranean coast.

Willow provides refreshing drinks in alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties

In the details sent to me, I could enjoy dishes packed with fresh ingredients like Grilled Kebabs, Fresh Paella and Signature Mezze plates.

That was highlighted straightaway with the first selection of warm pitta bread glazed in garlic and herbs, marinated Gordal olives and a Greek dip.

I'm not an olives person, but they were nice for what they were

I'm not much of an olives man, unless as an oil or spread, but they were nice for what they were, but the dip was wonderfully creamy and tangy, going really well with the soft pitta bread which melted in my mouth.

The pitta bread was warm and very tasty

That was a good start, going well with my one alcoholic drink of a glass of Pinot Grigio, as well as the satisfying fizz of San Pelligrino sparkling water.

The Greek dip is full of a range of flavours and textures

That good start was then continued with two extremely good starters, sweet Patatas Bravas in a fritada sauce and a cashew and herb aioli that was sharp and tasty, and the Chicken Caesar croquettes, an elegant mix of well cooked chicken, a crispy potato covering and complemented by bacon and lettuce.

You'll meet a range of flavours from the Sweet Patatas Bravas

This was recommended to me by the member of staff working on my table and I could understand why as they were just full of flavour and, on their own, would have been enough for me.

These Chicken Caesar Croquettes were as good as my server suggested they were

I was making sure not to eat everything as the food was very rich, meaning that it could cost me later on, and that tactic proved to be wise when my main courses arrived.

I received a large plate with a massive piece of lamb shoulder, complemented with a roasted red pepper puree, feta dressing, harrisa hasselback potaoes already sliced and melt-in-the-mouth and a lamb sauce that just made the plate dance with flavour.

The lamb shoulder was melt-in-the-mouth and full of a range of flavours

As if that wasn't already enough, I received a dagger with chicken in lemon and oregano on it, all laying on top of a platter of sauteed potatoes, grilled peppers and onions and a mustard sauce which was just heavenly with the chicken.

Finally, just to finish off the course, there was a bowl of the Mini Green Goddess salad, a mixture of spinach, matcha Greek yoghurt dressing, salted smashed cucumbers, edamame beans, fermented red onions, heirloom tomatoes, Gordal olives and beetroot labneh. If that sounds like a lot, try eating it!

Small, but full of flavour, the mini Green Goddess was a nice side

Fortunately, it was as good as the other parts of the main course, full of crunch and tangy, sharp sauces.

After all that, I already felt like I needed a lie-down, full as I was with meat, veg and Greek dip, as well as a bottle of San Pelligrino and two glasses of non-alcoholic sparkling wine, but I knew there was one more piece of quality of sweet food to come.

While I let things sit, I watch other tables to see how people were enjoying their meals and, on the whole, everyone was enjoying their food and getting into the spirit of the occasion, including one couple who looked thin and fit, yet demolished the whole main course in one fell swoop.

The Chicken Skewer was well-presented, nicely cooked and just wonderful to eat

Their enjoyment of the meal was clear to see and it made the occasion a nice one, full of laughter and fun, so I sat back and awaited my dessert, which turned out to be something I'd never had before.

The big bowl of Limoncello Baked Alaska was a wonderful site, with a nice contrast of white and yellow Lemon Curd ripple ice cream, bits of edible lemon on top and a lemon jus at the bottom.

I'd never had Baked Alaska before, but this was well worth the wait

Enough talking, more eating and I'm happy to say the dessert was excellent, full of sweet and sour flavours from the different components of the meal and was a meal which brought a satisfactory end to a wonderful meal.

The waddle back to the car was worth it for the wonderful food I'd enjoyed, the friendly service I'd had, the nice sounds of enjoyment I'd heard and the good evening I'd been part of, so book a table from September 17 and dive into a real Mediterranean experience.

To make a reservation at Willow, Telford, go to willowrestaurants.co.uk/locations/telford/