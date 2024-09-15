Great beer and great company make town centre pub a community hub for all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Other pubs inhabit a smaller space, but project a large, warm and welcoming space for people looking for a nice pint, a comfortable seat and friendly conversation.

One good example of this is the Kings Yard in Shifnal, a micropub that has become a popular place for pub goers in the Shropshire town, as well as being a must-stop place for ale lovers from across the region.

Based on Cheapside in Shifnal, the pub opened its doors during the brief break from lockdown in December 2020, then properly opened its doors in May 2021 and, since then, has gone from strength to strength.

Stuart Jenkins is one of the many customers who come to enjoy the well kept beer

More than 80 different drinks are available at any one point, from the four handpulls to the six craft taps at the back of the bar, then a fridge full of different cans and bottles and a large and thorough spirit selection.

The pub is now managed by Sam Nicholls, marking the next step in a journey that saw him start at the pub when it opened and then progress to becoming manager and licensee in August.

He said the pub was a way to provide a different drinking experience in a town full of traditional pubs and had all stemmed from the previous manager Adam Caton.