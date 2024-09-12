All the food stalls you can check out at Ludlow Food Festival this weekend
Dozens of stalls will be set up at Ludlow Castle this weekend for the return of the town's food festival.
Local producers showcasing a range of delicious treats, from mac 'n' cheese and chocolate to Caribbean food and wine, will be selling their delicious treats throughout the weekend, alongside some businesses which sell other products that are not edible.
The three-day Ludlow Food Festival begins on Friday, and runs through to Sunday. Gates open at 10am each day, closing at 5pm on Friday, 6.30pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday, with last admissions 30 minutes before the day's festivities end.
Thousands of people are expected to appear, including top names such as Kate Humble and Vito Coppola.
The festival highlights the Marches region's rich heritage of great food and drink and visitors can explore a broad range of exhibitors, stock up on ingredients and take inspiration from the industry experts.
The event is also hosting the inaugural British Fire Cooking Championships in association with Kadai Firebowls and Love Logs, which sees contestants tackle a series themed cooking challenges.
Bake Off fans are also in for a sweet treat with the return of the hugely popular ‘Bake in Time’ - which brings fun interactive sessions with Great British Bake Off favourites including Sandy Docherty and local bakers.
But those those wanting to enjoy the tastes of the festival, here are the stalls to look out for over the weekend.
Aardvark Books Ltd
Food, wine, cookery, gardening, children's books, greeting cards
Andrew King Chocolates
Selection of chocolates in our Minature Four, Signature Nine and Signature Eighteen boxes (Sunday only)
Andrew Richards Ceramics
Pottery demonstrations throughout the weekend
Appleby's Dairy
Artisan raw milk cheese: Cheshire, Double Gloucester and Smoked, from our herd of cows, and whey butter
Appleteme
Locally made apple juice made with local heritage fruits; apple & damson, apple & mulberry, apple & elderflower, apple & blackcurrant and more
Artistraw
Variety of ciders presented in 75cl sharing bottles, handcrafted
Bellota
Charcuterie, cooking chorizo, olive oil, Manchego cheese, pates and accompaniments
Bennett and Dunn Ltd
Cold pressed rapeseed oil, dressings & infusions
Bewdston Preserves
Award-winning artisan jams, pickles and chutneys handmade in Bewdley
Bil-Tomms Biltong
Traditional South African biltong
Bryngaer Goats
Variety of goats' cheeses, soft and hard
Caerwent Craft Chocolate Ltd
Our dark chocolate is vegan approved, and milk chocolate suitable for vegetarians. A variety of: mini slabs, snack bars, full size bars, inclusion bars, stirrers and lollipops
Case For Cooking
Homemade spice kits, curry spice pots and cooking sauces using our own recipes
Charcuterie-Hereford
Continental charcuterie meat and game
Cheshire Cheese Co
A selection of waxed cheese truckles
Cheshire Pie Company
Award winning range of artisan pies, savouries and arancinis
Chock Shop
Many varieties of flavoured brownies, served with chocolate sauce and cream
Crumbs Box
Variety of homemade cakes, biscuits, scones, cookies, brownies
Distinct Distillers
A range of Rum products produced at our distillery in Shropshrie from first principles
Drink Up Coffee
Teas, coffees, cold drinks, served from our retro-styled coffee truck
Droitwich Salt
Droitwich Salt, produced on our own farm + salt related products
Eat Wild Ltd
Eat Wild is the development board for wild meat and products will be available to purchase, such as pheasant sausages and breasts, venison burgers, game pies, partridge breasts
Fletchers Cider
Local craft cider in bottles and draught.
Flying Burrito Brothers
Selection of pork, chicken, brisket, vegetable burritos + sides. Vegan and GF options available
Foreva Farmers
Producing tonics and mixers; 100% natural, fully recyclable and carbon neutral from their family farm in Herefordshire
Frank P Matthews
Plants, trees, apple juice and cider
Frome Valley Vineyard
English wines, still and sparkling, white and red, all from home-grown grapes in bottles and glasses. English Brandy
Fuffle from Fudgeheaven
Handmade Fuffle bars, Fufflechino pods
Gattertop Drinks
Award-winning spirits made with organically-grown fruits and botanics from our orchards and hedgerows in Herefordshire
Gillow Cider
Farmhouse cider from our own orchards: harvested, milled, pressed, fermented and matured at Gillow
Goch & Company Ltd
African-influenced gluten-free chilli sauces, oils, marmalades, jams and dressings made in Wales
Great Berwick Organics
Organic, pasture fed for life, 35-day dry aged English Longhorn Beef (Friday & Saturday only)
Gwatkin Cider Co Ltd
Real farmhouse cider & perry
Gwatkin Spirit of the Orchard
Cider & Perry Spirits distilled from pure fruit juice
Halloumination
Halloumination fries made with Cypriot halloumi cheese, served with a range of sauces
Hands Together Ludlow - Ludlow Men's Shed Project
Upcycled wooden food-related items; spoons, trivets, cheese boards, etc showcasing Ludlow Men's Shed (Saturday and Sunday only)
Harry's Hot Chocolate
Cheshire family owned business producing small batch hot chocolate powder, in eye-catching recyclable tins (Saturday and Sunday only)
Hay Distillery
We distil tiny batches of gin from our micro distillery in Hay on Wye - picking and foraging many of the botanicals that we use from our home on 'The Knapp' overlooking the River Wye
Hedgerow Honey Ltd
Locally-produced honey and hive products, including beeswax-based cosmetics
Hundred House Coffee
Hot coffees, cakes, pastries and espresso martinis
Jules Avery
Makes pottery in the hills of Herefordshire where she has views of four counties from the workshop in the grounds of her gorgeous cottage (Friday only)
Kadai
Kadai firebowls and BBQ with accessories for cooking, socialising and lifestyle
Kirkwood Distillery Ltd
Variety of craft spirits made locally using only local ingredients
Lalita's Indian Street Food
Selection of Indian food, including vegetarian samosas, bhajis, lamb sheesh kebabs
Lightwood Cheese
Small batch family run cheesemakers. Individual packaged small soft cows and goats milk cheese. Hard and semi-soft cheeses, packaged and priced on the day
Lillypuds Ltd
Christmas puddings, variety of sponge-based puddings and sauces
Ludlow Brewing Co Ltd
Real ale served in pints and halves. Bottles, gift packs, glasses and merchandise
Ludlow Distillery Ltd
Range of spirits, including gin, vodka, rum & whisky
Ludlow Farm Shop
Jam, marmalade, chutney, relish, pickle, coffee (ground & beans), hot chocolate
Ludlow Marches Slow Food
Come and visit us in the Slow Food Garden area; featuring our exhibitors, Slow Food Bar and Slow Food Taste Workshops
Mac Daddies
Plain mac 'n cheese, Mexican mac, Pig Mac & Posh Mac
Macman
Classic Mac 'n' cheese, Pulled Pork Mac Pot, Pepperoni Pot, Loaded Fries, MacMan Bites
Mahorall Farm Cider
Farm ciders: sparkling, still and flavoured, plus non-alcoholic pink drink
Mamas Cottage Mushrooms
Tinctures, tonics and herbal teas made with our home-grown medicinal mushrooms
Maneki Ramen - Dish by A Rule of Tum
A Tokyo-inspired ramen shop, serving modern interpretations of Japanese noodle bowls + snacks
Marches Mushrooms
Fresh and dried mushrooms, seasonings, powders, tinctures and grow kits
Marvellous Mixes
Baking mixes and related baking items; cookies, brownies, flapjacks, etc
Mea Via Cibus Ltd
Homemade raw pasta and sauces to buy and cook at home
Meg Hawkins Art
Home gifts, textiles and kitchenware
Monkhide
Fruit based wines, liqueurs, cocktails by the bottle and the glass, produced by us
Monkland Cheesemakers Ltd
Handmade cheeses from raw cow's milk and vegetarian rennet using recipes dating back to 1917
Mostyn Kitchen Garden
Homegrown, handmade jams, chutneys & vinegars
Mr T's Pies
Handmade sweet and savoury pies, pasties (Friday and Saturday only)
Muckleton Meats
Sausages, bacon, burgers produced from our own pigs and made on the farm (Sunday only)
Mukasse Foods Ltd
Authentic and traditional African Caribbean ready meals and sauces
Nanny Janny's Jersey Ice Cream
Ice cream made from the milk from our Jersey cows, made on the farm using natural ingredients (Sunday only)
Netherton Foundry Shropshire
Traditional locally made iron and copper cookware
Noba Kitchen
African chicken stew, beef stew, plantain and akara
Nonyasecrets
Asian cooking sauces, sambal mixes, curry pastes and oils
Oldfields Cider
Bottled and draught cider made from apples grown in our own orchards at Oldfields Farm. Gift packs
Oliver's Cider and Perry Ltd
Cider and perry sold by the bottle and draught
Origin Pizza
Variety of pizzas
Penmincae Welsh Black Beef & Lamb
Roasted Pen-min-cae Welsh Black beef, lamb & pork rolls + additonal roasted potatoes
Penrhos Spirits
Small batch craft producers of a range of gins, supplied in 100% recycled aluminium bottles
Peter Cooks Bread Ltd
Sourdough and long-fermented breads. Croissants, pastries, cinnamon buns, chelsea buns
Pimp Your Mayo
Variety of seasoning blends for pimping up your mayonnaise
Pizza Girls
Freshly-cooked pizzas
Radnor Hills
Producers & suppliers of mineral water, soft drinks and juices. Also serving Heartsease cocktails using own farm-pressed juices
Ralph's Cider Ltd
Traditional farmhouse cider and perry produced from unsprayed fruit grown in own orchard
Risdon & Risdon
Hand crafted leather aprons, bags, knife rolls, brush rolls
Riverford Organic Farmers
Promotion of organic fruit, veg, and recipe boxes for home delivery
Rockfield Spirits Ltd
Variety of handcrafted gins and a spiced rum
Roly Poly Eats
Epicurean pork and beef pulled meats box meals
Roly Poly Ltd
Authentic Greek Souvlaki box meal trays
Rowton Vineyard
Range of English still and sparkling wines as well as dessert wine, made from our own vineyard in Rowton, Shropshire
Rustic Puglia
Worcester family traditionally producing olive oil on our farm in Puglia, Italy, and our olive oil related products
S A Sauces Ltd
Homemade luxury sauce concentrates, to make pour-over sauces for meat, fish or pasta dishes
Shorkk Ltd
A wide range of cooking ingredients imported from Lebanon, including olive oil, olive-leaf infusion,pomegranate molasses
Shropshire Salumi
Selection of handmade locally reared high welfare livestock charcuterie to accompany Paso-Primero wines
Shropshire Truffles
Fresh English truffles, sold by weight. Truffle butter, sold frozen
Sunrise Patisserie
Handmade Portuguese tarts
Sytch Farm Studios
Hand-thrown ceramic tableware and handmade hard wooden boards
The Beefy Boys
100% 21-day aged Hereford beef in our burgers, sourced from a local butcher and farmer
The Cheese Wedge Co
Selection of unique flavoured handmade cheeses
The Great Garlic Grater
Handmade & hand painted ceramic garlic grater plates and garlic peelers
The Ludlow Pickle Company Ltd
Award-winning pickles and sauces, home-made on our own premises using locally grown ingredients where possible
The Mighty Soft Shell Crab
Soft Shell Crab fried in a light tempura batter, served with our homemade sweet chilli sauce and local organic creme fraiche
The Original Welsh Oggie Co.
Welsh: beef & lamb oggies, plus vegetarian option, gourmet jumbo sausage rolls, individual sized pies, scotch eggs and quiches. Traditional Welsh cakes and bara brith
The Pastry Box
Traditional hand-raised pork pies, sausage rolls, pasties (including vegan). Sweet tarts and bakes
The Pudding Shop
Handmade traditional steamed puddings; Christmas Puddings - traditional, luxury, gluten free (Friday only)
The Shropshire Distillery
Our family team select the finest world botanicals, distils, blends, bottles and labels by hand in Shropshire
The Shropshire Ice Cream Company
Homemade range of dairy and vegan ice creams, sorbets and milk shakes
The Shropshire Macaron Co
Hand-made macarons with range of flavours. Gluten-free with dairy-free options
The Special Cider Company
A range of different ciders, including fruit. Gift items
The Tipsy Tart
Liqueur cocktails, Prosecco, slushies with spirits, wine, merchandise
Three Tuns Brewery
Traditional real ale brewed at the UK's oldest licensed brewery (1642), served from the cask and 500ml bottles
Tipsy Fruit Gins Ltd
Fruit gin liqueurs, including damson, raspberry, seville orange, cherry, sloe & chocolate. Lime vodka liqueur. Chocolate rum liqueur
Tired Mums Coffee Ltd
Speciality Fairtrade coffee - blended by two Tired Mums committed to supporting others
Travelling Weaver
Willow basketry and craft items; shopping baskets, forager baskets, hanging food baskets (Sunday only)
Truly Tea
Loose-leaf and herbal teas, tea accessories
Two Farmers Ltd
Potato crisps made in Herefordshire using renewable energy and packaged in plastic-free, home compostable bags
Ultimate Fudge Outlet
Traditional and speciality homemade fudges
Wenlock Edge Farm
Cured products from our own pigs: bacon & ham, sausages, black pudding, faggotts, charcuterie and other speciality pork products
Wenlock Spring Water Ltd
Still & sparkling spring water
What A Pickle!
Range of chutneys, egg-free mayos, sauces & cheese nibbles
Wigmores Bakery
Traditional selection of handmade breads, cakes and savouries, including vegetarian and vegan options
Wild Street Kitchen
Canapes - a taste of Wild Street Kitchen, showcasing wild food (Sunday only)
Wood Art
Wood Art - serving platters, bowls, cake stands, chopping boards, cheese boards, etc made from recycled, upcycled and foraged woods
Woodland Trust
Charity awareness, fundraising and membership
Wythall Estate Vineyard
English still and sparkling wine produced from grapes grown on our Wythall Estate