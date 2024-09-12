All the food stalls you can check out at Ludlow Food Festival this weekend

Local producers showcasing a range of delicious treats, from mac 'n' cheese and chocolate to Caribbean food and wine, will be selling their delicious treats throughout the weekend, alongside some businesses which sell other products that are not edible.

The three-day Ludlow Food Festival begins on Friday, and runs through to Sunday. Gates open at 10am each day, closing at 5pm on Friday, 6.30pm on Saturday and 5pm on Sunday, with last admissions 30 minutes before the day's festivities end.

Thousands of people are expected to appear, including top names such as Kate Humble and Vito Coppola.

The festival highlights the Marches region's rich heritage of great food and drink and visitors can explore a broad range of exhibitors, stock up on ingredients and take inspiration from the industry experts.

The event is also hosting the inaugural British Fire Cooking Championships in association with Kadai Firebowls and Love Logs, which sees contestants tackle a series themed cooking challenges.

Bake Off fans are also in for a sweet treat with the return of the hugely popular ‘Bake in Time’ - which brings fun interactive sessions with Great British Bake Off favourites including Sandy Docherty and local bakers.

But those those wanting to enjoy the tastes of the festival, here are the stalls to look out for over the weekend.

Aardvark Books Ltd

Food, wine, cookery, gardening, children's books, greeting cards

Andrew King Chocolates

Selection of chocolates in our Minature Four, Signature Nine and Signature Eighteen boxes (Sunday only)

Andrew Richards Ceramics

Pottery demonstrations throughout the weekend

Appleby's Dairy

Artisan raw milk cheese: Cheshire, Double Gloucester and Smoked, from our herd of cows, and whey butter

Appleteme

Locally made apple juice made with local heritage fruits; apple & damson, apple & mulberry, apple & elderflower, apple & blackcurrant and more

Artistraw

Variety of ciders presented in 75cl sharing bottles, handcrafted

Bellota

Charcuterie, cooking chorizo, olive oil, Manchego cheese, pates and accompaniments

Bennett and Dunn Ltd

Cold pressed rapeseed oil, dressings & infusions

Bewdston Preserves

Award-winning artisan jams, pickles and chutneys handmade in Bewdley

Bil-Tomms Biltong

Traditional South African biltong

Bryngaer Goats

Variety of goats' cheeses, soft and hard

Caerwent Craft Chocolate Ltd

Our dark chocolate is vegan approved, and milk chocolate suitable for vegetarians. A variety of: mini slabs, snack bars, full size bars, inclusion bars, stirrers and lollipops

Case For Cooking

Homemade spice kits, curry spice pots and cooking sauces using our own recipes

Charcuterie-Hereford

Continental charcuterie meat and game

Cheshire Cheese Co

A selection of waxed cheese truckles

Cheshire Pie Company

Award winning range of artisan pies, savouries and arancinis

Chock Shop

Many varieties of flavoured brownies, served with chocolate sauce and cream

Crumbs Box

Variety of homemade cakes, biscuits, scones, cookies, brownies

Distinct Distillers

A range of Rum products produced at our distillery in Shropshrie from first principles

Drink Up Coffee

Teas, coffees, cold drinks, served from our retro-styled coffee truck

Droitwich Salt

Droitwich Salt, produced on our own farm + salt related products

Eat Wild Ltd

Eat Wild is the development board for wild meat and products will be available to purchase, such as pheasant sausages and breasts, venison burgers, game pies, partridge breasts

Fletchers Cider

Local craft cider in bottles and draught.

Flying Burrito Brothers

Selection of pork, chicken, brisket, vegetable burritos + sides. Vegan and GF options available

Foreva Farmers

Producing tonics and mixers; 100% natural, fully recyclable and carbon neutral from their family farm in Herefordshire

Frank P Matthews

Plants, trees, apple juice and cider

Frome Valley Vineyard

English wines, still and sparkling, white and red, all from home-grown grapes in bottles and glasses. English Brandy

Fuffle from Fudgeheaven

Handmade Fuffle bars, Fufflechino pods

Gattertop Drinks

Award-winning spirits made with organically-grown fruits and botanics from our orchards and hedgerows in Herefordshire

Gillow Cider

Farmhouse cider from our own orchards: harvested, milled, pressed, fermented and matured at Gillow

Goch & Company Ltd

African-influenced gluten-free chilli sauces, oils, marmalades, jams and dressings made in Wales

Great Berwick Organics

Organic, pasture fed for life, 35-day dry aged English Longhorn Beef (Friday & Saturday only)

Gwatkin Cider Co Ltd

Real farmhouse cider & perry

Gwatkin Spirit of the Orchard

Cider & Perry Spirits distilled from pure fruit juice

Halloumination

Halloumination fries made with Cypriot halloumi cheese, served with a range of sauces

Hands Together Ludlow - Ludlow Men's Shed Project

Upcycled wooden food-related items; spoons, trivets, cheese boards, etc showcasing Ludlow Men's Shed (Saturday and Sunday only)

Harry's Hot Chocolate

Cheshire family owned business producing small batch hot chocolate powder, in eye-catching recyclable tins (Saturday and Sunday only)

Hay Distillery

We distil tiny batches of gin from our micro distillery in Hay on Wye - picking and foraging many of the botanicals that we use from our home on 'The Knapp' overlooking the River Wye

Hedgerow Honey Ltd

Locally-produced honey and hive products, including beeswax-based cosmetics

Hundred House Coffee

Hot coffees, cakes, pastries and espresso martinis

Jules Avery

Makes pottery in the hills of Herefordshire where she has views of four counties from the workshop in the grounds of her gorgeous cottage (Friday only)

Kadai

Kadai firebowls and BBQ with accessories for cooking, socialising and lifestyle

Kirkwood Distillery Ltd

Variety of craft spirits made locally using only local ingredients

Lalita's Indian Street Food

Selection of Indian food, including vegetarian samosas, bhajis, lamb sheesh kebabs

Lightwood Cheese

Small batch family run cheesemakers. Individual packaged small soft cows and goats milk cheese. Hard and semi-soft cheeses, packaged and priced on the day

Lillypuds Ltd

Christmas puddings, variety of sponge-based puddings and sauces

Ludlow Brewing Co Ltd

Real ale served in pints and halves. Bottles, gift packs, glasses and merchandise

Ludlow Distillery Ltd

Range of spirits, including gin, vodka, rum & whisky

Ludlow Farm Shop

Jam, marmalade, chutney, relish, pickle, coffee (ground & beans), hot chocolate

Ludlow Marches Slow Food

Come and visit us in the Slow Food Garden area; featuring our exhibitors, Slow Food Bar and Slow Food Taste Workshops

Mac Daddies

Plain mac 'n cheese, Mexican mac, Pig Mac & Posh Mac

Macman

Classic Mac 'n' cheese, Pulled Pork Mac Pot, Pepperoni Pot, Loaded Fries, MacMan Bites

Mahorall Farm Cider

Farm ciders: sparkling, still and flavoured, plus non-alcoholic pink drink

Mamas Cottage Mushrooms

Tinctures, tonics and herbal teas made with our home-grown medicinal mushrooms

Maneki Ramen - Dish by A Rule of Tum

A Tokyo-inspired ramen shop, serving modern interpretations of Japanese noodle bowls + snacks

Marches Mushrooms

Fresh and dried mushrooms, seasonings, powders, tinctures and grow kits

Marvellous Mixes

Baking mixes and related baking items; cookies, brownies, flapjacks, etc

Mea Via Cibus Ltd

Homemade raw pasta and sauces to buy and cook at home

Meg Hawkins Art

Home gifts, textiles and kitchenware

Monkhide

Fruit based wines, liqueurs, cocktails by the bottle and the glass, produced by us

Monkland Cheesemakers Ltd

Handmade cheeses from raw cow's milk and vegetarian rennet using recipes dating back to 1917

Mostyn Kitchen Garden

Homegrown, handmade jams, chutneys & vinegars

Mr T's Pies

Handmade sweet and savoury pies, pasties (Friday and Saturday only)

Muckleton Meats

Sausages, bacon, burgers produced from our own pigs and made on the farm (Sunday only)

Mukasse Foods Ltd

Authentic and traditional African Caribbean ready meals and sauces

Nanny Janny's Jersey Ice Cream

Ice cream made from the milk from our Jersey cows, made on the farm using natural ingredients (Sunday only)

Netherton Foundry Shropshire

Traditional locally made iron and copper cookware

Noba Kitchen

African chicken stew, beef stew, plantain and akara

Nonyasecrets

Asian cooking sauces, sambal mixes, curry pastes and oils

Oldfields Cider

Bottled and draught cider made from apples grown in our own orchards at Oldfields Farm. Gift packs

Oliver's Cider and Perry Ltd

Cider and perry sold by the bottle and draught

Origin Pizza

Variety of pizzas

Penmincae Welsh Black Beef & Lamb

Roasted Pen-min-cae Welsh Black beef, lamb & pork rolls + additonal roasted potatoes

Penrhos Spirits

Small batch craft producers of a range of gins, supplied in 100% recycled aluminium bottles

Peter Cooks Bread Ltd

Sourdough and long-fermented breads. Croissants, pastries, cinnamon buns, chelsea buns

Pimp Your Mayo

Variety of seasoning blends for pimping up your mayonnaise

Pizza Girls

Freshly-cooked pizzas

Radnor Hills

Producers & suppliers of mineral water, soft drinks and juices. Also serving Heartsease cocktails using own farm-pressed juices

Ralph's Cider Ltd

Traditional farmhouse cider and perry produced from unsprayed fruit grown in own orchard

Risdon & Risdon

Hand crafted leather aprons, bags, knife rolls, brush rolls

Riverford Organic Farmers

Promotion of organic fruit, veg, and recipe boxes for home delivery

Rockfield Spirits Ltd

Variety of handcrafted gins and a spiced rum

Roly Poly Eats

Epicurean pork and beef pulled meats box meals

Roly Poly Ltd

Authentic Greek Souvlaki box meal trays

Rowton Vineyard

Range of English still and sparkling wines as well as dessert wine, made from our own vineyard in Rowton, Shropshire

Rustic Puglia

Worcester family traditionally producing olive oil on our farm in Puglia, Italy, and our olive oil related products

S A Sauces Ltd

Homemade luxury sauce concentrates, to make pour-over sauces for meat, fish or pasta dishes

Shorkk Ltd

A wide range of cooking ingredients imported from Lebanon, including olive oil, olive-leaf infusion,pomegranate molasses

Shropshire Salumi

Selection of handmade locally reared high welfare livestock charcuterie to accompany Paso-Primero wines

Shropshire Truffles

Fresh English truffles, sold by weight. Truffle butter, sold frozen

Sunrise Patisserie

Handmade Portuguese tarts

Sytch Farm Studios

Hand-thrown ceramic tableware and handmade hard wooden boards

The Beefy Boys

100% 21-day aged Hereford beef in our burgers, sourced from a local butcher and farmer

The Cheese Wedge Co

Selection of unique flavoured handmade cheeses

The Great Garlic Grater

Handmade & hand painted ceramic garlic grater plates and garlic peelers

The Ludlow Pickle Company Ltd

Award-winning pickles and sauces, home-made on our own premises using locally grown ingredients where possible

The Mighty Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab fried in a light tempura batter, served with our homemade sweet chilli sauce and local organic creme fraiche

The Original Welsh Oggie Co.

Welsh: beef & lamb oggies, plus vegetarian option, gourmet jumbo sausage rolls, individual sized pies, scotch eggs and quiches. Traditional Welsh cakes and bara brith

The Pastry Box

Traditional hand-raised pork pies, sausage rolls, pasties (including vegan). Sweet tarts and bakes

The Pudding Shop

Handmade traditional steamed puddings; Christmas Puddings - traditional, luxury, gluten free (Friday only)

The Shropshire Distillery

Our family team select the finest world botanicals, distils, blends, bottles and labels by hand in Shropshire

The Shropshire Ice Cream Company

Homemade range of dairy and vegan ice creams, sorbets and milk shakes

The Shropshire Macaron Co

Hand-made macarons with range of flavours. Gluten-free with dairy-free options

The Special Cider Company

A range of different ciders, including fruit. Gift items

The Tipsy Tart

Liqueur cocktails, Prosecco, slushies with spirits, wine, merchandise

Three Tuns Brewery

Traditional real ale brewed at the UK's oldest licensed brewery (1642), served from the cask and 500ml bottles

Tipsy Fruit Gins Ltd

Fruit gin liqueurs, including damson, raspberry, seville orange, cherry, sloe & chocolate. Lime vodka liqueur. Chocolate rum liqueur

Tired Mums Coffee Ltd

Speciality Fairtrade coffee - blended by two Tired Mums committed to supporting others

Travelling Weaver

Willow basketry and craft items; shopping baskets, forager baskets, hanging food baskets (Sunday only)

Truly Tea

Loose-leaf and herbal teas, tea accessories

Two Farmers Ltd

Potato crisps made in Herefordshire using renewable energy and packaged in plastic-free, home compostable bags

Ultimate Fudge Outlet

Traditional and speciality homemade fudges

Wenlock Edge Farm

Cured products from our own pigs: bacon & ham, sausages, black pudding, faggotts, charcuterie and other speciality pork products

Wenlock Spring Water Ltd

Still & sparkling spring water

What A Pickle!

Range of chutneys, egg-free mayos, sauces & cheese nibbles

Wigmores Bakery

Traditional selection of handmade breads, cakes and savouries, including vegetarian and vegan options

Wild Street Kitchen

Canapes - a taste of Wild Street Kitchen, showcasing wild food (Sunday only)

Wood Art

Wood Art - serving platters, bowls, cake stands, chopping boards, cheese boards, etc made from recycled, upcycled and foraged woods

Woodland Trust

Charity awareness, fundraising and membership

Wythall Estate Vineyard

English still and sparkling wine produced from grapes grown on our Wythall Estate