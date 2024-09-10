Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Hare & Hounds in Withington, on Walcot Road, was recently sold to new owners – Aaron and Joanne Manley – after being run by the Buswell family for the last 28 years.

The pub, which dates back to the 1800s, has enjoyed a refurbishment, with a new logo and has been painted inside and out and stripped back to its traditional quarry tiled floor.

The original bar was reinstated and new fireplaces with log burners and oak beams installed.

The pub is now open six days a week and closed on Wednesdays.